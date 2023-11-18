Fidelity joins BlackRock in the race for an Ethereum ETF

Financial services giant Fidelity Investments is seeking regulatory approval to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will hold the Ethereum cryptocurrency, according to a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing comes a day after BlackRock submitted its Ethereum ETF application.

The proposed Fidelity Ethereum Fund will track the price of Ethereum, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain network. Shares of the ETF will trade on the Cboe BZX exchange under the ticker symbol ETHF.

Fidelity said the ETF aims to “track the performance of Ether, as measured by the performance of the Fidelity Ethereum Index.” The index represents the US dollar price of Ether based on trading activity on the major Ether trading platforms.

“They are the seventh filer for spot Ethereum,” James Seifert, ETF research analyst, wrote on Twitter, noting earlier filings by BlackRock, Grayscale, 21Shares/ARK, VanEck and Hashdex.

BlackRock is the most notable applicant, bringing with it the scale and expertise needed to manage more than $9.4 trillion of assets. Hashdex joined the fray in August.

The filing comes as the SEC faces increasing pressure to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF after approving a futures-based Bitcoin ETF last year. Cryptocurrency proponents argue that spot ETFs will provide mainstream investors with a secure way to gain exposure to digital assets.

Late Friday night, the SEC announced it was delaying its decision on two spot Bitcoin ETFs from Franklin Templeton and Global X after Hashdex pushed back earlier this week.

“Previously, US retail investors lacked a US regulated, US exchange-traded vehicle to access investments [Ethereum],” Fidelity said in its proposal. “Meanwhile, investors in other countries… have been able to access more traditional exchange-listed and traded products.”

The proposed Ethereum ETF would face the same regulatory hurdles as previous attempts at a Bitcoin ETF. The SEC generally requires surveillance-sharing agreements between the ETF’s listing exchange and the underlying spot market for an asset. It is unclear whether the SEC considers the ether futures market launched in 2021 to be mature enough to meet that standard.

Fidelity, which manages more than $11 trillion in client assets, is growing its cryptocurrency business. The firm launched institutional cryptocurrency trading and custody services in 2018. Rival asset managers including Invesco and Galaxy Digital have also filed for crypto ETFs this year.

This story was produced with Decrypt AI from sources referenced in the text, and fact-checked by Ryan Ozawa.

