Fidelity Investments Canada Celebrates First Year of Offering First Home Savings Account

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ – Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today released information on the first year of its First Home Savings Account (FHSA) offering to Canadian investors and financial advisors. Committed to supporting young investors and all those seeking homeownership, Fidelity was the first investment fund maker to provide access to the FHSA on April 19, 2023.

The FHSA can help Canadians save for the purchase of their first home, allowing them to contribute up to $8,000 per year, up to a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000. FHSA contributions can reduce income taxes owed, and withdrawals are tax-free when used for a qualified first home purchase.

FHSA in 2023: Key Insights

Thousands of Canadians opened an FHSA with Fidelity in 2023, with the majority of account holders under the age of 35. Through Fidelity FHSA, Canadians can access more than 300 products, giving them a choice of a wide range of reliable and innovative Fidelity mutual funds, ETFs and alternative strategies tailored to their circumstances and needs. Despite uncertain market conditions, Fidelity is seeing momentum behind the FHSA among financial advisors and investors.

“We are pleased to see so many Canadians taking advantage of the FHSA, supported by Fidelity’s industry-leading customer service and wide range of investment products,” said Kevin Barber, senior vice-president of client service at Fidelity. “Offering this account to Canadian investors can help them save their hard-earned money, allowing them to realize their dream first-time home purchase faster.”

Investors are reminded that the 2023 contribution deadline is December 31, 2023. Opening an FHSA before December 31 allows $8,000 in contribution room, which can be carried forward to 2024 if unused. Talk to your financial advisor today about opening an FHSA with Fidelity. Financial advisors can open accounts on behalf of their clients.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to create a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer a range of innovative and reliable investment portfolios to help investors and institutions reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately held company, our people and world-class resources are committed to doing the right thing for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $214 billion of assets under management (as of December 18, 2023) and include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are empowered to offer investors a full range of investment solutions including domestic, international and global equities, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investments, alternative mutual funds and our high-end portfolio through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. But proud. Net Worth Program. Fidelity funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels, including financial planners, investment dealers, banks and insurance companies, as well as online trading platforms.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investing in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus of the mutual fund or ETF, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values ​​change frequently, and investors may experience gains or losses. Previous performance cannot be repeated.

This information is for general knowledge only and should not be construed as tax advice or recommendations. Each individual’s situation is unique and should be reviewed by his or her personal legal and tax advisors.

