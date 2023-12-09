Fidelity Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its dedication to promoting economic growth and development through the launch of the second phase of the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI).

This transformational program aims to provide both financial and non-financial support to empower youth-focused businesses that will contribute significantly to Ghana’s future economic landscape.

In its initial phase, the initiative targeted vibrant and visionary young entrepreneurs in the age group of 18-40, giving priority to women entrepreneurs and start-ups.

With a fund size of GH¢10 million, at FYEI I disbursed GH¢3.9 million to 32 borrowers, delivering impressive results.

The average loan size of GH¢200,000 and average tenure of 24 months underlines the effectiveness of the initiative.

Since inception, a total of 32 businesses have benefited from this fund and we expect this number to grow over the next few years.

Building on the success of its first phase, Fidelity Bank has introduced enhanced terms and conditions that enhance both financial and non-financial support for young entrepreneurs.

Financial pricing remains competitive at 10% per annum and processing fee at 0.5%. Start-up funding is now accessible to businesses operating for at least a year, while the eligibility age for women has increased to 45 years.

The initiative extends its scope to include sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, technology, creative arts, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), renewable energy and recycling.

Recognizing the multifaceted needs of young entrepreneurs, the project has enhanced non-financial aspects without any additional cost.

This includes guidance from experienced entrepreneurs, legal and regulatory support, and sustainability as a service, underscoring Fidelity Bank’s commitment to nurturing sustainable businesses.

The project is also geared towards creating access to market opportunities for all businesses through strategically curated Marketplace events twice a year.

The initiative is also pioneering ESG training and capacity building, paving the way for businesses to develop strong environmental and social management systems and obtain certifications and licenses.

The goal is to support at least 200 businesses while creating jobs that will drive economic growth

Nana Yaya said, “Following the successful phase one of the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Fund, we are delighted to launch its next phase, which continues our efforts to empower young entrepreneurs and businesses as catalysts of social and economic development in Ghana. Evidence of perspective.” Afriyie Ofori-Kori, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability and CSR, Fidelity Bank.

He further added, “We believe that by providing both financial and non-financial resources, we can help these businesses survive and thrive in a competitive and dynamic market.

“We also recognize the importance of sustainability and environmental and social responsibility, which is why we have incorporated these aspects into our initiatives.

“We invite all young entrepreneurs who share our passion and values ​​to join us on this journey of creating positive impact and transforming the future of Ghana.”

Fidelity Bank invites all eligible young entrepreneurs to avail the opportunity by submitting their applications

For all other inquiries contact the following numbers 0531012935/0596039614 or via email at [email protected]. The application window will now remain open till December 31, 2023.

Fidelity Bank’s commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs is a testament to its belief in the transformative power of youth-led businesses.

FYEI, with its expanded scope and advanced support measures, is expected to play a vital role in shaping Ghana’s future economic landscape, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to drive innovation, create employment and contribute to the country’s sustainable development. Strategically prepared for.

