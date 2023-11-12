Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

The rapid spread of fiber broadband connections in emerging markets will drive growth in those countries’ digital economies, according to the latest update of the FT-Omdia Digital Economies Index.

India, Brazil, Kenya and Mexico are among the countries Omdia analysts have identified as experiencing rapid uptake of fiber broadband, which is faster and more reliable than mobile or older copper-wire broadband connections .

Omdia believes that the Covid pandemic, which confined millions of people to their homes and depended on the Internet for work and entertainment, created a “tipping point” that led to “no connection at all.” Rather, there was a greater appreciation for high quality connections. Chief Analyst Mike Roberts. “A lot of countries [said]Well, we just have to go ahead and get it done,” he says, referring to the cost of installing the technology.

These costs can be significant, but can be reduced through “favorable regulation”. Then, once the network is built, fiber broadband becomes cheaper to operate and maintain, including much lower energy costs.

In addition to being faster, fiber is also more reliable and has lower latency – a measure of the time it takes for data to travel from somewhere on the Internet and back again. Fiber is required for consumer applications such as 4K video streaming, augmented and virtual reality, and gaming.

While 5G mobile connections can provide faster speeds and lower latency, it compares poorly with fiber connections because “the need for fixed connections for large numbers of small cells negates any potential cost benefits”, says Omdia. Is.

All these findings come from the third edition of the Digital Economies Index published by the FT and tech research firm Omdia, which is based on 16 performance measures across 51 countries. Performance measures include internet connections, availability of smartphones and other devices, spending on streaming and other entertainment, digital payments and corporate spending.

This year’s data analysis shows that the ranking of the world’s top 10 largest digital economies is not expected to change much over the next four years, with only Brazil rising above Canada to ninth place. However, it also shows that about 16 countries will see compound annual growth of more than 6 percent between now and 2027.

The fastest-growing countries include: India, where fiber broadband subscriptions are projected to grow from 30 million to 71 million; Vietnam, where 5G services are expected to launch next year; and Mexico, which is predicted to overtake Italy, Australia and Hong Kong in size.

Omdia research also shows how digital economies are developing in emerging markets.

In China, the music streaming market has grown rapidly as consumers have been convinced to pay for music. Meanwhile, according to Omdia, Disney has found success in video streaming in India by teaming up with Hotstar – finding that local content is important.

China has again dominated in the so-called ‘Internet-of-Things’, as it is estimated to be home to three-quarters of the world’s cellular IoT connections, as more and more home appliances, such as fridges and kettles, are connected to Internet.

However, for some industries, technological change will bring disruption. For example, data from Omdia suggests that the advertising industry will see more disruption as traditional TV advertising dies and retail advertising, which appears on websites and apps closer to the point of sale, grows.

However, advertisers’ own data will become more and more important as governments and regulators impose stricter privacy rules. But the impact of macroeconomic factors on the advertising industry has been less clear. Many small and medium-sized businesses have become more reliant on digital advertising, making it harder for those companies to cut back on marketing during the recession.

