December 8, 2023
Fiat Titano unveiled as rugged, body-on-frame pickup for global markets


Fiat has never sold trucks in the United States, but its name has appeared on a diverse selection of pickups in global markets. The brand’s latest entry in the segment is named Nissan-like, shaped like a Peugeot, and is set to launch in at least two continents in the coming months.

When it came time to name the truck, product planners cracked open a book about Greek mythology. Nissan already claimed the “Titan” nameplate, so Fiat chose the Italian spelling: Titano. The pickup’s connection to Greece and Italy ends there. It is a badge-engineered version of the Peugeot Landtrek, which was jointly developed with China-based Changan and has been on sale in some countries since 2020.

Like the Landtrek, the Titano is 212.2 inches long, 75.6 inches wide and 71.6 inches tall in double-cab configuration. These figures make it almost an inch longer, almost as wide and almost three inches lower than the latest version of the Ford Ranger. Buyers in some markets such as Algeria will also have a 209.8-inch-long single-cab version to choose from. The line-up also includes several trim levels, ranging from basic variants with black bumpers and steel wheels to more expensive-looking versions with alloy wheels and a touchscreen.

In the Algerian market, power for the Titano comes from a 1.9-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine rated at 147 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual transmission come standard, and four-wheel-drive is optional. The truck offers a payload of 2,500 pounds, although its towing capacity is not published, and it has old-school rear leaf springs in the name of simplicity.

Fiat chose Algeria and Brazil as the main markets for the Titano, although the model could land in other countries later on. In the Brazilian market, it will join a pair of unibody models called Strada and Toro respectively. However, don’t expect to see it in the United States.

Source: www.autoblog.com

