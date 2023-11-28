(Reuters) – U.S. annual home price growth accelerated again in September, underscoring the housing market’s rebound as the year enters the final quarter, data showed on Tuesday.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said home prices rose 6.1% in September on a year-over-year basis, up from a 5.8% gain in the previous month.

On a quarterly basis, annual home prices increased by 5.5% between the third quarter of last year and the comparable period this year.

Home prices rose 2.1% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of this year, reflecting a rebound in the market after a period of softness since June.

The report also showed that prices increased marginally on a month-on-month basis, in line with recent trends. Prices rose 0.6% in September, compared with a 0.7% month-on-month increase in August.

Mortgage lending costs fell to a two-month low last week after reaching nearly 8% in October, the highest level in more than 20 years. Despite the decline, housing inventory remains low, which has kept prices paid for properties down a notch.

The Federal Reserve left its benchmark overnight lending rate unchanged earlier this month after raising its policy rate from near zero levels in March 2022 to a 5.25%-5.50% range in July 2023.

Investors do not expect another rate hike and are currently predicting a rate cut in May next year, as the Fed has signaled it will raise interest rates again only if progress in controlling inflation falters. Will go.

FHFA data shows that annual home prices rose the most in August in the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions, up 11.4% and 8.3%, respectively.

A separate report on Tuesday reinforced the idea that the housing market is growing again, with the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index rising 3.9% in September on an annual basis. That compared to a 2.5% increase in August.

Case-Shiller data shows prices in Detroit rose the most on a citywide basis, overtaking Chicago, which took the top spot for the fourth consecutive month.

