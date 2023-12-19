FHA loan limit in 2024

FHA borrowers, take heart: You have a bigger budget when it comes to buying a home in 2024. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has raised the FHA loan limits for most U.S. counties for this year. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking for a low down payment mortgage.

mortgage

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) only insures mortgages on primary residences up to a certain amount – which essentially limits the cost of properties you can finance with an FHA loan. These maximum limits are set at the county level. They are adjusted annually, just as conforming loan limits are set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency for loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

2024 FHA loan limit

FHA loan limit most areas high cost areas Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the US Virgin Islands a unit $498,257 $1,149,825 $1,724,725 two-units $637,950 $1,472,250 $2,208,375 three-units $771,125 $1,779,525 $2,669,275 four-units $958,350 $2,211,600 $3,317,400

For single-family home loans this year, FHA loan limits range from a low of $498,257 to a high of $1,149,835. FHA loan limits are even higher in more expensive areas outside the continental US.

Find the FHA loan limit in your area

To help you find the boundaries of any county or state, we have listed links to each state’s boundaries below. HUD also has an online search tool to help you find FHA loan limits. You can search by county or state.

How are FHA loan limits determined?

The FHA calculates the annual loan limit by looking at two things: the current conforming conventional loan limit and the average home price in an area. It uses national conforming loan limits established by the Federal Housing and Finance Agency to determine its “floor” and “ceiling”.

The FHA loan limit “floor” is 65 percent of the national conforming loan limit, and its “ceiling” is 150 percent of the national conforming limit. For 2024, the National Conforming Loan Limit for a single unit property is $766,550. This means the FHA loan limit is $498,257 in low-cost areas and $1,149,825 in high-cost areas.

The FHA is also required by law to set the loan limit at 115 percent of the average home sales price, subject to national limits and caps. Therefore, if the average home price in a specific county exceeds 115 percent of the floor, the FHA loan limit is adjusted upward.

Other FHA Loan Requirements

In addition to the loan limit, FHA loans have specific requirements for borrowers that set them apart from other loans. they are:

Minimum Credit Score: 580 with 3.5 percent decline; 500 with 10 percent decline

Minimum Advance Payment: 3.5 percent with a credit score of 580 or better; 10 percent with a credit score of 500 – 579

debt-to-income ratio , 43 percent

mortgage insurance, You must pay both the mortgage insurance premium (MIP) upfront at closing and the annual MIP included in your monthly payments.

How to Shop for an FHA Loan

While FHA loans are insured by the government, they are originated and funded by private mortgage lenders. This means that the actual terms and rates are set by the individual bank, credit union or mortgage company, and may vary from lender to lender. So it pays to shop around.

Here’s how you should shop for an FHA loan:

Prepare your finances: Build your credit score by repaying loans on time and start saving for a down payment.

Decide the length of the period: FHA loans come with 15- or 30-year terms. The 15-year term means you’ll pay off the loan quickly and pay very little interest overall. However, your monthly payments will be significantly higher. It takes twice as long to pay off a 30-year mortgage, but your monthly payments may be far more manageable.

Apply for preapproval with multiple lenders: During the pre-approval process, the lender will closely analyze your finances and give you a specific maximum amount they will be authorized to lend you at a specific interest rate. Although it’s not final unless you have a specific property in mind, this amount gives you a pretty good idea of ​​how much of a mortgage you’ll get. Apply to multiple lenders at once to get an idea of ​​your borrowing capacity.

Compare offers: Once you’ve got pre-approval from several lenders, look at their offers. Compare loan interest rates, as well as terms and fees.

Source: www.bing.com