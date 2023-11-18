FG to explore Islamic finance tools for better investments

The federal government is committed to delving deeper into Islamic finance instruments, including Sukuk, to attract both local and international investments.

This announcement was made by Vice President Kashim Shettima during the 6th African International Conference on Islamic Finance (AICIF) held in Abuja.

Shettima, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua, stressed the untapped potential of Islamic financing to grow Nigeria’s economy.

He said that although the country’s financial sector has not fully adopted Islamic financing, it can drive a more competitive and stronger economy.

He said: “We are committed to designing policies targeted at financial deepening and financial diversification to unlock private sector financing.

“With global assets under management exceeding $2 trillion and growing demand for alternative sources of financing, Islamic finance is central to both financial deepening and financial diversification in Nigeria.

“However, despite Nigeria’s demographic structure and the growing demand for alternative sources of finance such as Islamic finance, Nigeria’s rapidly growing Islamic finance assets remain largely insignificant in the over $2 trillion Islamic finance global market.

“Therefore, we will continue to explore Islamic finance instruments such as Sukuk to leverage local and international investments.”

The 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, speaking on the event’s theme, “Towards a Just Transition”, said there is a need to switch to a sustainable, net-zero future.

“Since the Industrial Revolution, fossil fuels have fueled extraordinary growth and development, even at great cost to our climate. As a direct result, we are in a climate emergency today. To prevent catastrophe, there is growing concern about radically switching to a sustainable, net-zero future.

“This change needs to happen fast, but it also needs to happen fairly and inclusively. “If done right, change offers immense opportunity: a systems transformation that lifts up all communities, workers and countries,” he said.

Conference convener, Ummahani Amin, said the gathering was an opportunity to strengthen the community of practice on the promotion and development of Islamic finance in shaping the future of sustainable economic practices.

“Our mission is to establish a permanent endowment fund focused on supporting educational opportunities for the less privileged,” he said.

