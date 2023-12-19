Fetterman says he will work to stop 'absolutely outrageous' US steel sales

Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) on Monday vowed to work to block U.S. Steel Corp.’s $14.9 billion sale to Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel, which he called a “disgraceful” move.

The deal was announced on Monday, sending US Steel’s share prices up 25 percent. Fetterman criticized the sale, saying post on xThe platform formerly known as Twitter said the move was “wrong for workers and wrong for Pennsylvania.”

“I will do everything I can to stop this,” Fetterman wrote on X.

“I live across the street from U.S. Steel’s Edgar Thompson plant in Braddock,” Fetterman said in a statement. “It is absolutely outrageous that US Steel has agreed to sell itself to a foreign company. Steel is always linked to security – both our national security and the economic security of our steel communities. I am committed to doing everything I can using my platform and my position to stop this foreign sale.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 12: US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to reporters. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

According to an October press release, U.S. Steel “supported an estimated 11,417 jobs” in Pennsylvania, including more than 3,700 people directly employed by the company. The October report estimated that U.S. steel generated $3.6 billion for the local and state economy in fiscal year 2022.

Fetterman reiterated his support for steelworkers in Pennsylvania in his statement and also posted a video taken from the rooftop of his home on Twitter, showing his home right in front of a steel plant in Braddock, PA.

“This is yet another example of hard-working Americans being blindsided by greedy corporations willing to sell out their communities to serve their shareholders. I stand with the men and women of the Steelworkers and their union lifestyle,” he said in his statement.

“We cannot allow them to be wasted or left behind. I promise them and all of Pennsylvania’s forgotten communities that I will work with them [Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)] And the rest of the delegation had to fight hard to get it right,” he continued.

U.S. Steel said in its announcement that Nippon Steel “will honor all collective bargaining agreements with the United Steelworkers union as part of its commitment to maintaining strong stakeholder relationships” and will remain headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Nippon Steel said that high demand for steel under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was one of the factors contributing to the deal.

“Energy and manufacturing industries [will] Changes in the world economy structure and a return to cheap energy in the US are expected to drive steel demand from infrastructure bills and spending,” the company wrote in a statement analyzing the deal.

Source: thehill.com