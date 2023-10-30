BANGKOK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FETCi, a global leading innovator in tolling solutions, announces its collaboration with Moxa and SiS (SiS Distribution (Thailand) PCL) to introduce its cutting-edge free flow tolling solutions Is excited. The much-awaited The Roads & Traffic Expo in Thailand. The event is scheduled for 1-2 November at BITEC, Bangkok, where transportation industry professionals, experts and enthusiasts will gather to explore the latest advancements in the field.

(PRNewsPhoto/FETC International)

FETCI’s Free Flow Tolling solution has been a game-changer in the toll collection and intelligent transportation sector, and this collaboration with MOXA and SIS further strengthens its commitment to revolutionize the approach to road infrastructure. The Road & Traffic Expo promises to be the highlight of the joint exhibition program in Thailand, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to see “the enablers of digital transformation nationwide”.

Free flow tolling is the latest worldwide trend in toll collection, eliminating the need for traditional toll booths and barriers, which often cause traffic congestion, delays and increased carbon emissions. FETCi’s solution utilizes cutting-edge technology such as advanced detectors, sensors, smart remote I/O, Artificial Intelligence, transaction verification and seamless payment integration to streamline the tolling process. Drivers can now enjoy seamless travel, while officials have benefited from better traffic management and increased revenue collection.

Moxa, a leader in industrial communications and networking, brings valuable insight and resources to this collaboration. Together with FETCi and its distributor SiS, they are set to present a holistic approach to free flow tolling, addressing the technical aspects and network equipment required for seamless implementation.

“We are thrilled to partner with MOXA and SIS to showcase the future of toll collection at the Road & Traffic Expo Thailand,” said Kenny Chen, Managing Director of FETC Thailand. “Our Free Flow Tolling solution represents a significant leap forward in the tolling industry, promoting efficiency, sustainability and convenience for road users and government agencies. We look forward to showcasing the potential of our collaboration with MOXA and SIS to a global audience.” Looking forward to exhibiting at the expo.”

Visitors to Road & Traffic Expo Thailand can expect demonstrations, expert presentations and the opportunity to interact with FETCI and SIS representatives to gain an in-depth insight into this transformative technology.

FETCi, MOXA and SiS will have their booth located at C. 18 during the expo, and the team welcomes all attendees to come and learn more about the future of toll collection and traffic management. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the best fusion of innovation and infrastructure.

About FETC International:

FETC International is the world’s leading Intelligent Tolling Service Enabler and ITS service provider. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of its parent company, Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Company (FETC) in Taiwan. It is a globally respected ETC, Smart Highways and Smart Cities expert with over two decades of experience in planning, implementation and operations. FETC International aims to work with our partners to accelerate digital transformation through tolling service and seamless migration to smart highways and smart cities through the latest technology including RFID, AI ANPR, 5G and cloud computing.

Visit www.fetci.com to learn more.

Moxa Inc. About this:

Moxa is a leader in edge connectivity, industrial computing and network infrastructure solutions to enable connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things. With over 35 years of industry experience, Moxa has connected over 94 million devices worldwide and has a distribution and service network to serve customers in over 85 countries.

About SiS:

SIS Distribution (Thailand) PCL. is a leading IT and OT distributor that was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2004 with a vision to be a leader in introducing technology to consumers and enhancing the efficiency of various sectors by providing sales and services to over 9,000 dealers in Thailand.

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fetci-collaborates-with-moxa-and-sis-to-showcase-free-flow-tolling-solution-at -the-roads-and-traffic-expo-301970934.html

Source FETC International

Source