Do you want to get into the Christmas spirit? Head to these festive light shows.

Advertisement

December is just around the corner and cities across Europe are beginning to sparkle with festive decorations.

From Covent Garden to the Eiffel Tower, iconic tourist attractions are being spruced up, attracting huge crowds. But what if you want to channel the Christmas spirit without the craziness?

Head to these peaceful parks and botanical gardens for magical light pathways and festive installations.

London: Stroll through the festive forests at Kew Gardens

From Carnaby Street to Winter Wonderland, london It is packed with visitors looking for spectacular lights and festivities. But travel a little farther from the city center and you’ll find a captivating display that’s more ‘Silent Night’ than ‘Fairytale of New York’.

Every year, Christmas at Kew transforms the Royal Botanical Gardens in south-west London into a dreamscape of twinkling forests and installations.

This year’s display began on November 15, featuring candle-lit walkways, spectacular fountain shows and colorful projections with environmental messages. The 3km path is free of single-use plastics and most of the lights are energy-efficient LEDs.

Make sure you go hungry and thirsty, as the walkway is lined with food stands serving tempting dishes like Yorkshire pudding wraps and mince pies, as well as bars serving mulled wine and hot chocolate. There’s even a fire pit for roasting marshmallows and a mini fairground for little ones.

Christmas at Kew will run until 7 January 2024.

Paris: Get lost in the glowing tropical forest at the Jardin des Plantes

Lights illuminating the Champs Elysees, ice skating in the Tuileries Gardens, festive window displays on Avenue Montaigne: Paris It’s dreamy in December. But nothing is as captivating as the Festival of Lights at the Jardin des Plantes.

This year’s Light Walk begins on November 22 and will feature giant light sculptures that pay homage to the forests of Asia, Oceania, South America and Africa. Wander through glowing tropical forests for a respite from the winter weather, and pose next to giant insects, flowers, and even some animated exhibits.

Although the festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every winter, tickets come with a specific date and time slot, preventing that crowded feeling.

The festival of lights will continue till 21 January 2024.

Berlin: Immerse yourself in a festive soundscape at Botanischer Garten Berlin

Nowhere Christmas Like Germany, its iconic markets serve as blueprints for festivals around the world. While the best way to experience them is to venture into chocolate-box towns like Heidelberg, the buzzing capital of berlin There are plenty of winter delights to munch on.

If you want to escape the madness of Winter World and Potsdamer Platz, the city’s Botanical Garden offers a more peaceful alternative. unveiled it published Circular trail on November 17 with beautiful light installations to seasonal soundtracks.

With countless photo opportunities along the route, the Garden is running a festive photo competition with the prize including a trip to Windsor Castle’s 2024 light show in England.

tickets for Christmas The gardens are available until January 14, 2024.

Madrid: Enter a luminous world of insects in Enrique Tierno Galván Park

You’re unlikely to experience a White Christmas in Spain’s capital, but there’s no shortage of festive spirit, From late November to early January, ‘Madrid’The streets, buildings and squares of the city are illuminated with colorful lights and dazzling nativity scenes.

Once you’ve visited the tree in the Plaza de España and seen the illuminated arches in the Plaza Mayor, kick it up a notch at the Naturaleza Encendida. The annual light show, usually held at the Jardin Botanico, will move to the Enrique Tierno Galván Park this year.

Advertisement

While last year’s exhibit paid tribute to fungi, this year will celebrate the wonderful world of insects. The ticketed event begins on November 21 and will run through January 22, 2024.

Rome: Enjoy a modern Christmas experience at L’Arto Botanico di Roma

From the Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square to Christmas Eve in the Vatican, crowds flock to the Italian capital in search of the true meaning of Christmas.

For a more modern take on the festivities, head to L’Arto Botanico di Roma, where you’ll find a multi-sensory, immersive light-art exhibition.

RomeThe annual ‘Trème de Luce’ (The Art of Light) features lighted sculptures, 3D installations and special effects accompanied by music. Wander in Botany GardenExplore magical forests, LED tunnels and magical caves before stopping for Roman street food and cocktails.

The event started on 16 November and will run till 7 January 2024.

Advertisement

Source