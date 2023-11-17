Allied Analytics LLP

WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Fertilizer Market by Type (Organic, Inorganic), by Form (dry, liquid), by Application (agriculture, horticulture, horticulture, others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.” The report states that global fertilizer market It is estimated to raise $251.57 billion by 2030. The market was valued at $184.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth with a CAGR of 3.55% during the estimated period of 2022 to 2030.

Factors Affecting Market Growth:

The global fertilizer market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as the benefits of fertilizers such as improvement in physical and chemical properties of soil, promotion of microorganism reproduction and increase in water holding capacity of soil. Additionally, increased soil nutrients along with increased crop yield through the use of fertilizers expands the market. However, the bad effects of chemical fertilizers on arable soils hinder the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the increase in demand for organic fertilizers is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the future.

Agriculture sector will lead the way During the forecast period

By application, the agriculture sector achieved the largest market share in 2021, accounting for almost half of the global market revenue and is estimated to dominate from 2022 to 2030. This growth is attributed to increased use of agricultural activities. The development of smart cities, globalization, and population, and the demand for food. On the other hand, due to increase in investment in vertical farming, the horticulture segment will show the fastest growth with a CAGR of 3.9% by 2030.

to the inorganic section maintain its dominance by 2030

depending on type Inorganic segment captured the largest share of the global fertilizer market at around 92% in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2031. Salts rich in nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus and other nutrients are used during the growing process to allow rapid integration into soil supporting parameters by law to efficiently meet the needs of the plant and soil. needed. On the other hand, due to increasing awareness related to the impact of inorganic substances on arable land and soil quality, the organic segment will exhibit the fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast time frame.

to Asia-Pacific maintain this is dominaNT status by 2030

Regional analysis in the report states that the Asia-Pacific region gained the largest market share in 2021, contributing more than half of the total market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, due to the presence of the largest fertilizer consumers and demand for high quality agricultural production, this region will exhibit the fastest growth with a CAGR of 3.7% by 2030. The report also analyzes the markets in LAMEA, Europe and North America regions.

Major Market Players:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

URALKALI

OCI

PhosAgro

ocp

CF Industries

Israel Chemicals Limited

Eurochem

Mosaic Company

Yaara International

Nutrien Limited

