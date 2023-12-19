Summary:

Mohin and Radhika, a couple from Bangladesh, have successfully built a thriving fertilizer business with the help of the Joint Action for Nutrition Outcomes (JANO) programme. This innovative project, funded by the European Union (EU) and the Austrian Development Agency, aims to tackle malnutrition and food insecurity in the country. By providing training and guidance to the pairs, JANO has empowered them to overcome initial challenges and expand their business, ultimately ensuring that local communities have access to affordable and nutritious food.

Journey to Success:

Several years ago, Mohin and Radhika started their entrepreneurial journey with their two sons, Sonatan and Krusho. Initially, he faced difficulties in selling manure and was able to produce only small quantities of manure for his village. Recognizing the need for assistance, they turned to JANO for assistance. Through JANO, he received training and learned the technical know-how of compost production and marketing. With this new knowledge his business grew rapidly.

making a difference:

JANO’s main objective is to make nutritious food easily available and affordable for local communities. This includes not only assisting farmers in food production but also empowering home entrepreneurs like Mohin and Radhika to serve as last mile support in delivering food. By expanding their fertilizer business, Mohin and Radhika have contributed to this goal. Their special organic fertilizer, produced by composting insects, ensures that the local soil has optimum conditions for crop growth.

Empowering women and girls:

In Bangladesh, where 40 million people are food insecure and 11 million suffer from severe hunger, women and girls are disproportionately affected. The JANO program recognizes this and aims to meet the nutritional needs of pregnant and lactating women, as well as children under five years of age and adolescent girls. By supporting entrepreneurs like Mohin and Radhika, JANO helps uplift these marginalized groups and create opportunities for economic empowerment.

looking ahead:

Thanks to JANO’s guidance, Mohin and Radhika have achieved remarkable success in their fertilizer business. They now package and deliver their fertilizer and worms to customers across the country, and sell an average of 3,600 kg of fertilizer and 15 kg of worms every month. Their story exemplifies how targeted support and training can transform local businesses and have a positive impact on food security and nutrition in communities. As JANO continues to empower more entrepreneurs, it paves the way for a brighter and more secure future for Bangladesh.

Source: ticker.tv