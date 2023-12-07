Chicago, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global ferrosilicon market It is projected to reach US$12.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.4% from US$10.9 billion in 2023.According to a recent study by MarketsandMarkets™, Strong demand for steel in the automotive, construction and manufacturing industries, combined with the increasing focus on renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions, will contribute to rapid growth in demand for ferrosilicon.

Alkem (Norway) RFA International (Switzerland) DMS Powder (South Africa) Ferroglobe (UK) Eurasian Resources Group (Luxembourg) Feng Erda Group (China) Finnfjord AS (Norway) Mekel PAO (Russia) Om Holdings Limited (Singapore) Maithon Alloys Limited (India) Other.

Drivers, Restrictions, Opportunities and Challenges in Ferro Silicon market:

Driver: Strong demand for steel in automotive, construction and manufacturing industries Compulsion: Strict environmental regulations opportunity: Expanding industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging markets. challenge: Fluctuations in raw material costs

Key findings of the study:

“During the forecast period, the cast iron segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in value terms.” “The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for ferrosilicon during the forecast period in value terms.”

Based on type, the ferrosilicon market has been divided into atomized ferrosilicon and milled ferrosilicon. Atomized ferrosilicon, known for its fine, spherical particle structure, is used in complex steel alloys and stainless steels due to its superior flowability and uniform distribution. In contrast, milled ferrosilicon, with its coarser particle size, serves as a cost-effective solution in applications such as heavy-medium separation and production of welding agents in dense media plants. Both types play an important role in meeting diverse industrial demands.

On the basis of application, the ferrosilicon market has been divided into deoxidizers and inoculants. Ferrosilicon is an important alloy that serves as both a deoxidizer and inoculant in the steel and iron industry. Its deoxidizing properties assist in eliminating impurities from molten steel, ensuring the production of high-quality, durable steel for a variety of applications. Additionally, as an inoculant, ferrosilicon enhances the mechanical properties of cast iron, improving its strength and wear resistance. Its versatile role in enhancing the integrity and performance of steel and iron products underlines its importance in various industrial sectors.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for ferrosilicon. This growth is primarily attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization, driving demand for steel in the growing economies of China and India. As a result, ferrosilicon experiences a similar increase in demand, as it plays a vital role in the production of steel and various other alloys. The region’s large population, combined with a growing middle class and rising disposable incomes, drives demand. Low labor costs and easy raw material availability attract manufacturers to better cater to local emerging markets.

