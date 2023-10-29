Ferrari unveils track-only 499P Modificata - Sportscar365

Ferrari has taken the wraps off a limited-series Track Day Edition of its Le Mans-winning LMH car, codenamed 499P Modificata.

Unveiled at the Finale Mondiali event at Mugello, the 499P Modificata is a significantly modified version of the car that was driven to victory at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans by Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

Created for non-competitive track use, the new car is aimed at gentleman drivers and has been developed beyond the technical regulations imposed by the FIA ​​and ACO to qualify it for competition in the hypercar class.

As a result, the total combined power output produced by the V6 engine and hybrid powertrain sits at 640 kilowatts (860 horsepower).

Unlike a racing car, in which hybrid deployment from the front axle is limited to speeds above 190 kilometers per hour (118 mph), the Modificata allows hybrid boost to be activated even at lower speeds.

Additionally, a push-to-pass system has been introduced, allowing drivers to activate an additional 120 kW (160 hp) for a limited time. The system can be used by pressing a button behind the steering wheel, with extra power only available at full throttle and lasting no more than seven seconds per activation.

Unlike its racing brother, which uses Michelin tyres, the 499P Modificata sits on Pirelli rubber, measuring 310/710-18 at the front and 340/710-18 at the rear.

This compound, based on FIA regulations, was intended to emphasize the car’s handling capability and maximize handling feedback for non-professional drivers, optimizing warm-up time and minimizing performance degradation during long runs.

The 499p modificata retains the cockpit and ergonomics of the racing car, while also offering a full recalibration of the suspension set-up, electronic controller and engine mapping.

Ferrari’s Corse Cliente department will organize the Sport Prototype Cliente program starting in 2024, where car owners will be offered technical and logistical support for maintenance as well as dedicated track events.

