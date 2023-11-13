Ferrari reports better profits, expects even more

The SF90 Stradale is the first Ferrari PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), which sees , [+] The internal combustion engine is integrated with three electric motors. (Photo by Martin Lucey/Getty Images) getty images

Life is tough for the world’s biggest carmakers as they grapple with strikes, the costly complications of the electric car revolution, faltering economies, inflation or perhaps all of the above, but Ferrari is moving faster, more steadily. Is earning money.

Investment researcher Evercore ISI has given the Italian luxury sportscar maker its highest rating after it reported 37% higher EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization) in the third quarter of €595 million ($637 million) compared with the same period in 2022. included in the coverage. Ferrari also raised its EBITDA forecast for the year to at least €2.25 billion ($2.4 billion), up from the previous and earlier forecast of between €2.19 and €2.22 billion.

Investment researcher Jefferies said the third-quarter improvement made the raised forecast conservative.

Sales increased 9% in the quarter to 3,459. The plug-in hybrid 296 and SF90 models led sales in the quarter, while the 812 Competizione A and the 4×4, 4-seat 12-cylinder €400,000 ($428,000) Purosangue were entering production.

“(Ferrari) is a pinnacle luxury brand with high scarcity value, global sources of growth and enthusiastic customers who pay for cars before they are built, with margins at the high end of luxury peers due to its unique products and brand experience, Evercore ISI said in a research note in which it said its target price for Ferrari shares was $375.

Ferrari 812 Competition at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2022 (Photo by Martin Lucy/Getty Images) getty images

Ferrari is currently trading at less than €318 ($340). Shares started the year priced at less than €200.

Bernstein Research points out that Ferrari production is sold out until 2026, and asks whether this performance is sustainable.

“With the 2024 mix being even stronger than expected, we think the Prancing Horse still has legs,” Bernstein Research analyst Daniel Roska said in a report.

Could Ferrari increase production to take advantage of this huge backlog and make some more easy money but perhaps jeopardize its residual values ​​in the process? Roeska thinks not.

“The oilmen will argue that Ferrari could increase volumes to accelerate growth, or weaponize its order book and some customer impatience by engaging in more active price discrimination à la Porsche. Ferrari continues to insist that it will not go down this route. The residual value risk and potential loss to customer relationships may not be worth the increase in income, Roeska said.

“Ferrari is also being extremely tight-lipped about its future model launches and product portfolio. With hybrid volumes strong, we have to rethink how Ferrari might price or position its various products and powertrains, for example, a pure-ICE (internal combustion engine) sports car like the 296 Challenger. By making. Now we’re seeing more progress in the mix. “We significantly revised our model-by-model forecasts, increasing our ASP (average selling price) assumptions by 3% to 5%,” he said.

In the third quarter Ferrari said hybrid sales led conventional ICE models for the first time, accounting for 51% of sales, up from 43% in the previous quarter and 19% in the same quarter of 2022.

CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is on track to launch its first electric vehicle in the last quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, Ferrari is building a new factory in Maranello to build hybrid and electric supercars. It should be ready next June.

Evercore ISI said it once believed price/mix would turn negative in 2024, but now sees favorable headwinds over the next four to six quarters. Sales and average selling prices (ASP) of the previously announced special cars will be higher than expected, with 799 SF90XX Stradale selling for €770,000 ($822,000) ASP and 599 SF90XX Spyder selling for €850,000 ($908,000) ASP. Evercore ISI estimates that Ferrari’s exclusive cars business has grown twice as fast as the company’s overall revenue and is not expected to slow down.

Ferrari Roma Spider (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images) getty images

The cheapest is the Ferrari Roma Spider, which sells for just $247,000 before taxes.

As famous banker JP Morgan reportedly said; “If you have to ask the price, you can’t afford it”.