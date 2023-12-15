Fermion brings vapor to the cloud

Matt Butcher, CEO of Longmont, Colorado-based startup Firmyon, is a livewire. He talks fast. When I first talked to him, I couldn’t keep my notes – and I suspected he liked to drink coffee. He confirmed that there was an espresso maker just a few feet away from his desk.

This is fitting, because Butcher’s company Firmyon specializes in speed for the cloud. Maybe it’s cloud coffee? Using a growing technology called WebAssembly – known as “Wasm” for short in the industry – Fermion seeks to improve the startup time of cloud services as well as the efficiency of using cloud infrastructure. The timing is perfect, as bean counters around the world are putting pressure on cloud costs. CTOs want to do more with less, and the cost of cloud services is under the microscope. With its infinite thirst for computing power, AI will only exacerbate this problem.

Matt Butcher, CEO and Co-Founder of Firmion fermion

Butcher thinks Firmyon has a solution to the challenge that could improve the efficiency of cloud processing by up to 100 times for applications like AI. Firmyon has created its own Wasm-based cloud service, called Firmyon Cloud, which speeds up startup time and processing in the cloud using a new software framework. It also produces an open-source product called Spin, which enables developers to create Wasm-based apps. Butcher says Spin has more than 100,000 downloads.

“This was the year we saw a jump in efficiency and costs,” Butcher told me in an interview. “The economic downturn is one of the better things to happen to Fermion. Efficiency is one thing. AI comes along and it’s the least efficient way to use GPUs. We stumbled upon the right thing at the right time.

Why was it now?

Your first question might be: what is Wasm and why do we need it now? Wasm is an assembly language and a set of standards designed to accelerate the processing of distributed applications. Wasm may follow successive waves of technology for the cloud – including virtual machines, containers and Kubernetes. It is already being used in big-time cloud infrastructure from companies like Cloudflare, Adobe, Fastly, Shopify, Capital One, and VMware. Futuriom highlighted some other startups in the market, such as Cosmonic and Mycelial.

The first Wasm standard started at the W3C as a better way to process web apps. Now it is being extended to the server side with the help of Firmyon and others. WasmCloud has been adopted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). The architecture for cloud apps can also be more secure – for example, cloud applications can run in a WaaS sandbox that is isolated at the code level from the infrastructure.

As a development environment, the main features of Wasm are to use cloud infrastructure more efficiently and more securely with very fast startup times. It works on top of virtual machines (VMs), containers, and Kubernetes. Wasm can compile code from various languages, including Python, C, C++, Rust, etc. It is also very flexible, able to run on diverse devices such as CPU, GPU, Raspberry Pi, Docker desktop, or any Kubernetes environment. , Containers enabled developers to more quickly port applications to any environment by virtualizing the operating system; Wasm takes it one step further up the stack (see image below). One can think of it as a new distributed operating system.

Firmion has played a key role in running WASI on the server side as part of the WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) standard. WASI is a set of standard APIs for cloud computing services. This forms the basis of the fermion cloud.

Firmion’s Microsoft Roots

Butcher met his co-founder, Firmion CTO Radu Matei, at Microsoft, where they were both working on a research project to solve problems in Microsoft’s Azure Functions, which is designed to provide on-demand cloud computing services. Is designed for. Many enterprises prefer serverless compute functions because they do not require long-term commitments, as they can be set up and dismantled quickly. But this has created technical challenges, because the key technology underlying cloud services, virtual machines, is not particularly well suited to doing this.

Butcher told me that when he was working on Wasm at Microsoft, the goal was to quickly start and stop workloads in the cloud, primarily for serverless services. He thought Wassam had given him a new paradigm.

“The lifetime of a VM is days, weeks, years,” he said. “We were interested in applications that needed to start, run to completion, and shut down almost instantly. Examples of this are AWS Lambda and Azure Functions. But they were built on virtual machines, which are slow to start . So they had to be shut down in advance – a large number of virtual machines were warmed up, lying idle until a request was received. We were looking for a more efficient runtime that could cold-start in less than a millisecond .And that’s what brought us to WebAssembly.”

Hands on HashiCorp

With both an open-source product (Spin), as well as a commercial version and a cloud service, Firmyon has already considered its business model and commercialization path. It is hoping to avoid recent challenges in the open-source market, as highlighted by HashiCorp’s switch from open-source licensing to commercial licensing.

Butcher says Firmyon is a big fan of HashiCorp’s products and uses them in its cloud infrastructure. But Hashi’s recent licensing shift from open source to commercial caused quite a headache. He believes Firmyon’s commercial products are viable for licensing to large enterprises as well as cloud hyperscalers. Interestingly, HashiCorp co-founder Armon Dadgar is an investor in Fermyon.

With all this said, the fermion seems like it has everything it needs to caffeinate the cloud. Founded in 2021, Firmyon has raised $26 million in seed and Series A funding from Amplify Partners and Insight Partners, along with several notable independent investors including Tyler McMullen (CTO of Fastly); Grant Miller and Mark Campbell (CEO and CTO, respectively, at Replicated); Armon Dadgar (Co-Founder and CTO of HashiCorp); Daniel López Ridrujo (co-founder and former CEO of Bitnami, now part of VMware); and Lachlan Evenson (Principal Program Manager for the Open Source team at Microsoft Azure).