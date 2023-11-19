Fermentation Enabled Alternative Protein Market to Grow with 14% CAGR – Vegan Economist

According to a new report from InsightAce Analytic, the global fermentable alternative proteins market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR of 14% during the forecast period 2023-2031. The market was valued at $370.39 million last year, and will grow to more than $1.19 billion by 2031.

The report includes companies using conventional, biomass and precision fermentation technologies, which involve using microorganisms such as algae, yeast and fungi to produce food ingredients. It turns out that there are more than 50 players in the industry, most of which are based in the US.

The growing demand for flexible and sustainable proteins is fueling the market and helping fermented protein companies attract investment. However, the industry faces challenges regarding public perceptions, as many consumers have safety concerns when it comes to products made with microorganisms. There is also a lack of awareness about fermented proteins.

Currently, dairy alternatives account for the largest share of the fermentable alternative protein market. This is due to technological advancements, regulatory support and increasing demand for dairy alternatives.

© Department of Food Science – University of Copenhagen

“Strong Collective Effort”

By region, North America has the highest revenue share in the market. However, Europe is also an important market, particularly the UK, Germany and France. Demand in this sector is expected to increase significantly; This is supported by the GFI report which found that Europe has the potential to become a world leader in fermented food production.

Market research comes as a new report finds that technology intervention will be vital to help bring down the price of fermented products. Scaling is also important, but to a lesser extent.

“Powering the future bioeconomy will require a strong collective effort to build adequate infrastructure, improve technical performance, and optimize facility design and operations,” the report said.

Source: vegconomist.com