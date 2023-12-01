Fenton’s Lee earns top spot at Wings of Mercy Runway 5K | Sports coverage for Fenton, Linden, Holly and Lake

Jacob Lee’s name is a household one when it comes to runners in the tri-county area.

As a prep runner for the Fenton varsity track and field squad, he won the Division I state championship in the 3,200 run. He also was the Tigers’ top cross country runner, earning All-State honors.

He ran for the University of Michigan, spending five years with the men’s track and field team and the cross country squad. Now, Lee is making his mark in the area road races.

Lee won the 2023 edition of the Wings of Mercy Runway 5K (ran on June 24), posting a 5K time of 15:43.5, more than 30 seconds faster than the rest of the field on the course set up on Linden’s Price Airport’s runways as well as surround area roads. Fenton’s Lennox Naswell finished second overall with a time of 16:21.9, and he finished more than a minute quicker than third-place runner Jack Lillywhite’s time of 17:23.4.

The top woman runner was Brighton’s Ava Goodman, who finished 12th overall (19:36.3).

In the 5K competitive walk event, the winner was Swartz Creek’s Mike McPherson, finishing the race in 31:21.5, while Flushing’s Michael Stewart finished second (32:11.3). The top woman finisher is Fenton’s longtime established walk performer, Susan Fassett, winning with a time of 34:11.5.

The event had approximately 300 runners and walkers in the 5K event or the one-mile walk/run which was held about an hour prior to the 5K race. The 5K race had 167 walkers and runners complete running race, while 23 completed the 5K walk event.

The rest of the top 10 overall finishers in the 5K run were Linden’s Andrew Behnke in fourth (18:18.12), Essexville’s Steven Marr in fifth (18:30.3), Brighton’s Brian Goodman in sixth (18:32.9), Flushing’s Tyler McPherson in seventh (18:48.1), Linden’s James Lott in eighth (18:54.5), Durand’s Andrew Myers in ninth (19:06.9) and Lansing’s Spencer Ries in 10th (19:20.9). The top 13 athletes finished the 5K in less than 20 minutes.

After Goodman’s first-place finish for the women, the rest of the top three were Caro’s Cassie Williams (22:06.7) and Durand’s Kendall Myers in third (22:41.4). The rest of the women’s top 10 finishers were Grand Blanc’s Natalie Purcell in fourth (23:08.8), Swartz Creek’s Amanda Moore in fifth (23:23.9), Caitlin Sonnenberg in sixth (24:05.5), Brooke Sonnenberg in seventh (24:09.6), Jessica Stoey in eighth (24:30.5), Swart Creek’s Megan McPherson in ninth (24:49.0) and Flushing’s Paula Horne in 10th (25:10.0).

The rest of the top five in the 5K walk were Burton’s Kevin Dunkel in third (32:45.0), Fassett in fourth, and Mt. Morris’ Tim Johnson in fifth (34:55.8). The rest of the top three among the women were Gaines’ Lynn Spencer in second (40:55.4) and Grand Blanc’s Theresa Purcell in third (43:18.2).