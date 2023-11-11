Feminist consumers in China are protesting the ‘pink tax’

BEIJING – Li Yi likes to buy pink products whenever possible – that’s the only color she likes.

But recently when she went to buy a pair of dumbbells she stopped In the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, the pink color was priced at 90 yuan ($12.50), while the regular black color was priced at 40 yuan ($5.60).

Li is not the only woman in China, the world’s second-largest economy, who has noticed that goods and services marketed to women often come at higher prices. The country’s feminists refer to the phenomenon as the “pink tax”, a term that originated in the United States and is becoming increasingly popular in China.

The hashtag #PinkTax has attracted millions of views on Chinese social platforms, where women share their experiences of rejecting the high prices. The issue has resurfaced amid a major annual online shopping event in China, known as Singles Day or Double 11, which ends on November 11.

“I think buying pink means voluntarily being treated differently based on gender,” said Lee, a 22-year-old college student. “I can’t give up my preference even though I don’t want to pay more for premiums.”

not just about pink

Pink is more than just a color. It can be used to describe a wide range of discrimination against female consumers.

A particular focus of women’s anger in China and elsewhere is the cost of menstruation. An online campaign this fall encouraged the Chinese government to remove the 13% tax on menstrual products as it considers a new law on value-added taxes, arguing that they should be considered basic necessities.

The 13% rate is the same as for tobacco, and several percentage points higher than commodities considered essential such as grain and water.

For women with tight budgets, the extra cost could mean going without menstrual products, said Nancy Qian, an economics professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Managerial Economics and Decision Sciences.

She said, “Instead of being able to use sanitary pads sold in modern stores, a large number of women have to resort to things that women used historically and which cause health problems. “

“This means that women have to spend more to stay healthy than men,” he said. “it’s so unfair.”

Previous appeals to the government for menstruation tax relief have been rejected.

In the United States, menstrual products are exempt from tax in about two dozen states, including New York, California and Texas, according to the Alliance for Period Supplies, a nonprofit group whose goal is to end what is known as “period poverty.” Have to end.

awakening feminist consciousness

Opponents of inequitable pricing in China discussed possible strategies in a group called the “Pink Tax Resisters Alliance” on Douban, the country’s equivalent of Reddit and IMDb. Founded in 2020, the group has grown to nearly 30,000 members.

“Women define femininity,” one member of the group wrote. “Not feminine defines women.”

China’s feminist movement has strengthened as more women enter the workforce – the number of working women in urban China has increased by nearly 40% over the past 10 years.

Protests over the “pink tax” coincide with a slower-than-expected recovery of China’s economy following the pandemic. Bloomberg via Getty Images

But as feminism is on the rise, the Chinese government is taking a more traditional stance, driven by concerns about the country’s record-low birth rate. Last month, President Xi Jinping told the All-China Women’s Federation that women played an important role in society and should start a “new trend of family.”

The return of the “pink tax” coincides with a slower-than-expected recovery of China’s economy since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted late last year, which has left consumers “more conscious than ever about spending,” Qian said. “Thoughtful”.

The urban unemployment rate for people aged 16 to 24 reached a record 21.3% in June, before Chinese authorities said they would stop publishing the data.

recommended

Some women say they bear additional costs caused by gender biases already deeply rooted in China, where, like many societies, “women are more likely to be judged by their looks,” the Chinese and Sun Xin, senior lecturer in East Asian business, said. King’s College London.

As a result, products such as cosmetics may become “almost necessities” for women, making them less sensitive to price and feeling compelled to spend more on them, she said.

“When I go out for formal dinners I have to wear makeup, especially when older men are present. Otherwise they’ll think I don’t respect them,” said Chen Haiyu, a supermarket supplier in her 40s. From the coastal city of qingdao. “Makeup is a necessity for me, even though I think it’s expensive and hurts my skin.”

‘Every dollar spent is a vote’

Some consumers are pushing back and calling for boycotts of retailers that charge women more for the same products men buy.

China’s two largest e-commerce platforms, JD.com and Taobao, are hosting annual shopping events called “Goddess Day” and “Queen’s Day”, held on March 8, International Women’s Day, this year. But had to face severe criticism. Critics accused the companies of using terminology to manipulate women into spending money, and pointed out that there is no similar shopping program for men.

Although it was still estimated that both events brought in billions of dollars – JD.com and Taobao did not release exact figures this year – some merchants said sales had grown more slowly, including for products targeted at women. Also includes sales.

“This year’s sales data has increased gradually. But compared to the doubling growth of previous years, this is very modest,” an online women’s clothing store owner wrote on social media.

Most Chinese consumers also plan to limit their spending on this year’s Singles Day event, CNBC reported, citing a survey by Bain & Company.

“Every dollar spent is a vote for the world,” said Lank Lan, a 21-year-old college student. “I will not contribute even a cent to brands that blatantly cheat women or are unfriendly towards them. I believe that the efforts of women’s groups can bring about change.”

larissa sing

Helen Chen contributed.

Source: www.nbcnews.com