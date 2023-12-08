Chicago, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global feminine hygiene products market It is projected to grow from US$24.6 billion in 2023 to US$32.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028, According to a recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Feminine hygiene products are designed to help women maintain hygiene, comfort and health during their menstrual cycle and with general vaginal care. These products manage menstrual flow, maintain personal hygiene and prevent discomfort or odor. Increasing awareness and literacy about feminine hygiene and increasing disposable income of women have increased the demand for feminine hygiene products.

Increase in female population and accelerated urbanization are projected to be the key drivers of demand for feminine hygiene products over the projected time frame. Adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials for these products, along with increasing government support for menstrual health management in developing countries, is set to create new growth prospects for the market.

List of major players in feminine hygiene products market,

Johnson & Johnson (US) Procter & Gamble (US) Kimberly-Clark (USA) Essity Aktiebolag (public) (Sweden) Kao Corporation (Japan) Diao Paper Corporation (Japan) Unicharm Corporation (Japan) Premier FMCG (South Africa) Ontex (Belgium) Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. (China) Drylock Technologies (Belgium) Natracare LLC (US) First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (US) Bingbing Paper Co., Ltd. (China) TZMO SA (Poland) Radcliffe Hygiene Private Limited (India) The Keeper, Inc. (US) Diva International Inc. (Canada) Tosama (Slovenia) Lambi (Mexico) Cotton High Tech – Kohitec (South Africa) Agewell Personal Care (US) Bostic (Spain) Corman (Italy) Seventh generation (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Feminine Hygiene Products market:

Driver: Increasing female population and urbanization. Control: Social stigma associated with menstruation and feminine hygiene products opportunity: Develop eco-friendly feminine hygiene products challenge: Growing awareness of environmental impact has raised concerns about disposable feminine hygiene products contributing to waste and pollution.

Key findings of the study:

Disposable segment to gain largest share in feminine hygiene products market in 2022. In 2022, the sanitary pads category continues to dominate the feminine hygiene products market share. Asia Pacific to hold the largest share in the global feminine hygiene products market in 2022.

depending on typeThe feminine hygiene products market is classified into segments including sanitary pads, panty liners, tampons and menstrual cups. In 2022, the sanitary pads segment is expected to gain the largest market share. This dominance in the sanitary napkins segment can be attributed to their growing awareness and their wide availability as compared to other feminine hygiene products.

based on natureThe feminine hygiene products market is divided into two segments, which include disposable and reusable. In 2022, disposable segment to gain largest market share. The growth of the disposable segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness and prevalent use of disposable feminine hygiene products such as sanitary pads, panty liners and tampons, as opposed to their reusable counterparts.

by regionThe feminine hygiene products market is classified into regions including South America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Specifically, Europe, Asia Pacific and North America are the large regional markets for feminine hygiene products. In 2022, Asia Pacific emerged as the leader, primarily due to its significant female population in countries like India and China, whose combined market share was more than 80%. Growth in this sector is driven by increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization and increasing awareness about menstrual hygiene management. North America achieved the second largest share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest market expansion for feminine hygiene products during the forecast period.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (P&G) is a multinational consumer goods company with a strong presence in the global feminine hygiene products market. P&G operates in five core business areas – Fabrics and Home Care; infant, feminine and family care, beauty, health care; And grooming. The baby, feminine and family care business includes feminine hygiene products (sanitary pads, panty liners, tampons and menstrual cups). The company offers its feminine hygiene products through the Always, Just., L, Always Discreet and Tampax brands. The company holds a leading position in the global feminine care sector, with a market share of over 20% worldwide. It has a presence in over 180 countries and maintains manufacturing facilities in 70 countries globally.

johnson and johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a leading global leader in health care and personal care solutions. Johnson & Johnson is engaged in the research development, manufacturing and sales of a wide range of products in the healthcare industry. The company operates through three business segments – Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical and MedTech. The consumer segment includes a wide range of products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets. The company’s feminine hygiene products are manufactured and sold under the women’s health segment. StayFree and CareFree are the leading brands of sanitary pads and OB tampons outside North America. The company’s various subsidiaries oversee a total of 89 manufacturing facilities. In the US the consumer health segment utilizes four facilities, while the pharmaceutical segment employs five, and the medtech segment operates 19. Outside the US, the consumer health segment uses 23 facilities, the pharmaceutical segment uses 13, and the medtech segment maintains 25.

