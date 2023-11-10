Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award honors the best in business

Side hustles, racialized communities and rural entrepreneurs have put a new spotlight on Manitoba’s women’s business sector.

Women Business Owners of Manitoba (WBOM) eliminated and replaced almost all the categories in its decades-old Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

This year’s event took place on Thursday evening, full of new awards.

Good Neighbor Brewing Company’s Amber Sarillon and Morgan Wilgosz were finalists for the 2023 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

“We recognized that the awards may not be reaching a broad swath of the women’s business community,” said Lindsay Sinclair, president of the WBOM.

She joined the board in 2020. The 37-year-old association was looking to rebrand; Its awards, which began in 1992, were part of the change.

Previous awards ceremonies have honored entrepreneurs for their company’s longevity and contributions to the community, among other things.

This is likely causing a group of women to feel unappreciated for nomination, Sinclair said.

WBOM took last year off, choosing not to host its awards. Instead, according to Sinclair, it “took a look at what the business community needed to look and feel like for women in Manitoba”.

Four award categories emerged.

The classic overall female entrepreneur of the year remained the same. Looking ahead to 2014, everything else was cut – nine categories – in favor of recognition for race, the gig economy and rural business owners.

“By breaking it down like that, it was really able to open the door,” Sinclair said.

WBOM received more than 100 nominations this year, he said. A panel of judges reduced the number of finalists to 20.

“When you see something ‘rural’, it changes your focus a bit,” said Katie McInnes, winner of the WEYA Rural Award.

Katie McInnes, winner of the 2023 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Grameen Award.

She was one of four nominees in the category, and one of two farm owners nominated. The Dog’s Run Farm, which McInnes co-heads, has not previously been recommended for an award.

“I think adding these new categories is a great way to get people to think differently about who owns these businesses and where they are operating,” McInnes said.

She grew up in Winnipeg, moving to rural living and farming as an adult. Now his Clearwater farm has 200 acres and more than 1,000 animals, including chickens, cows and sheep, he said.

“If I’m a (award) finalist, I can think of 10 businesses that deserve it more than me,” she quipped before the ceremony. “This led me to think about other rural women business owners I could nominate next year.”

The change in categories has introduced WBOM to a lot of businesses it hasn’t encountered before, Sinclair said.

Jeshviniya Kaur is happy – businesses done alongside full-time jobs have also joined the mix.

Kaur, owner of JVY Candles Company, said, “Normally we don’t get recognition for side businesses. It takes up a lot of my time, leads to sleepless nights, but it’s something I really enjoy “

The candle maker was one of two finalists in the gig economy category. He called it an honour.

“But it’s also a weird feeling because I’ve just started. There are so many talented and inspiring female entrepreneurs in Manitoba and to be nominated is absolutely incredible,” she said.

Somia Sadiq, Founder of Narratives Inc.

Somia Sadiq, founder of Narratives Inc., praised the creation of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) category.

“It’s really important to have categories like this because we often forget whose voice is missing at the table,” said Sadiq, a Punjabi and Kashmiri.

His business works primarily with indigenous communities on regional planning and impact assessments, among other things.

He said, “People can’t judge what they can’t see.” “We need to see more women of color in these positions of leadership and in places where they are recognized.”

Sadiq was not among the contenders in the BIPOC category. Instead, she won the Female Entrepreneur of the Year award.

he talked to free Press Before the ceremony to learn about their nomination, and their win.

“For me, this recognition alone is recognition of my ancestors and all the women of color around me and all those who came after me,” she said.

“It really means a lot.”

Jesse Pruden, owner of Beet N Butter, won the BIPOC award.

Pruden sells Metis beadwork; According to her website, she started making beads during the pandemic-era lockdown. A statement on her website says she identifies as a queer, disabled Métis woman.

Jessie Pruden, owner of Bead N Butter, which sells Métis beadwork, won the BIPOC award.

Meghan Greenley wins Gig Economy award. She works as a hair stylist; Her subsidiary, Meg Du Pottery, has played a “more than part-time” role in her life. She also runs Petit Magasin, a biennial art show that runs through November 18 at the furniture store Hut K on Grant Avenue.

“It’s a celebration of that kind of work, that commitment to making a difference,” Greenley said of being a finalist.

He spoke warmly of the Petit Magasin, which is designed to support artists. Reading the referral letter for his award nomination reminded him of the work he and his team have done, he said.

Entrepreneurs were nominated by others for the awards. Once nominated, they sent packages describing their businesses to WBOM; A panel of judges used a scoring sheet to choose finalists, Sinclair said.

The awards ceremony took place at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

