Female artists are taking over the market—breaking price records and estimates. But challenges still remain

Two important paintings by Joan Mitchell were sold in consecutive weeks at auction in New York last month, each breaking the previous US$16.6 million record set for an abstract expressionist artwork in 2018.

Michelle’s untitled1959, sold at Christie’s on the evening of November 10 for US$25 million, about US$29.2 million after adding fees, a week later. Sunflower1990–91, at Sotheby’s for US$24 million, approximately US$28 million including fees.

The blockbuster sale set a new benchmark for Mitchell’s works, proving that her art could command the kind of prices that were common for her male peers, artists including Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, and Franz Cline is included.

“This is an incredible statement that the market is making. If you’ve been waiting for something to come, it’s here,” says Matthew Newton, art advisory specialist at UBS.

Overall, total sales of works by women artists rose 10% from a year earlier to US$186.3 million (without fees), in an eight-evening sale conducted by the largest auction houses in New York – Christie’s, Phillips and Sotheby’s. In which the deep bid has been placed. Records from a number of artists including Jayde Fadojutimi, Amy Sillman and Marina Pérez Simão, according to an analysis by London-based analytics company Arttactic.

Yet, despite year-on-year sales growth, the price received for works by female artists was only 12% of the total for the eight sales, ArtTactic found. And this is it: Arttactic found that the prices received for Mitchell’s paintings placed them 15th and 16th, behind the prices received for works by male artists in those sales.

It is clear that the art market still has a long way to go before it values ​​women’s work at the same level as men’s. Still, change is afoot.

“You have a combination of new and young ‘ultra-contemporary’ female artists who are doing really well at auction – these are the artists who are blowing past their estimates. Then you also have curators and dealers and collectors who are looking back and finding artists whose market might have been overlooked because they happen to be women, says Rachel Rosen, senior director of fine art at global art consultancy Gur Johns in New York. “An artist like Lee Krasner or someone like that [Yayoi] Kusama – the best-selling female artist of all time – or Ruth Asawa, these are markets that lay dormant for many years and are now being appreciated.

Evidence of continued inequality can be found in what collectors own. A November report from Art Basel and UBS found that works by women artists comprised 39% of collections maintained by wealthy individuals, down 3% from a year earlier, the report said, ” Despite the much-discussed increase in focus “on women artists in exhibitions and sales over the past few years.”

One reason for this is the availability of women’s art in galleries and auctions. “Collectors either have fewer works by women artists available to them and (or) fewer of them are being purchased over time,” the report said. It also noted that only 39% of collector spending both this year and 2022 was on works by female artists.

A good reason for this is that until 40 or 50 years ago, it was mainly men who were given “the time and space to make art,” Newton says. “We will be dealing with the consequences of this for a very long time.”

Rosen agreed. “It will take a generation or more to find balance and equality.”

However, there are some signs of movement. The wealthiest collectors, who buy at least US$10 million each year, are spending more on women’s art and that is changing the complexion of their collections, the Art Basel-UBS report says. The amount spent by these collectors on works by women artists increased from a 43% share in 2021 to 55% in 2023, the report said. Similarly, the percentage of women’s art in their collection increased from 43% in 2021 to 54% in 2023.

Signs of change are also evident in the metrics used by ArtTactic to measure the performance of artworks sold at auction. Company analysts compared the lowest price received for each job with the average of the pre-sale estimate range. Neither figure includes fees added by auction houses.

By this measure, works by women artists dominated the top-25 performing artists of the New York evening sales, representing nearly two-thirds of the list. Seven of the top 10 had works by women.

The most powerful display by a female artist was Barbara Chase-Riboud’s 1990 bronze sculpture La Musica / Amnesiawhich sold for US$510,000, more than four times the high estimate of US$120,000, at Sotheby’s Contemporary Evening Sale on 12 November – an auction record for the 84-year-old artist and writer.

“I’m not surprised that it did better than anticipated, but that’s how impressive it is,” says Newton, who worked with the artist in a previous role at Michael Rosenfeld Gallery. Overall, Newton says her impression of the New York sales was that “the enthusiasm and the strength and these very statement-like purchases seemed to be greater than for women artists.”

Newton also noted that the most energetic sales of the season included works owned by female collectors. The total value of the Emily Fischer Landau collection at Sotheby’s was US$351.6 million and also included the collection of Pablo Picasso. Fame a la Montrewhich sold for US$121 million (both amounts are before fees), while the auction house’s contemporary sale was led by 16 works once owned by California collector Chara Schreiber.

In fact, that contemporary sale began with Sillman Junker 1, which sold for US$775,000, and an anonymous sculpture by Le Bontecou that sold for US$1.3 million. Both results, which exclude fees, were well above estimates. At Sotheby’s “The Now” sale of ultra-contemporary works, seven of the first 10 lots were by women. “This wouldn’t have happened even five years ago,” says Rosen.

Arttactic’s top outperformers included several works by ultra-contemporary artists, although the late abstract painter Agnes Martin also made the list with sales. gray stone ii, 1961, from the collection of Fischer Landau. The painting achieved an artist auction record of US$16 million before fees, double the high estimate.

“Regardless of gender, that work was extraordinary, and it brought extraordinary value because of it. That’s really the goal, isn’t it?” says Rosen. “We’re getting there, it’s just going to take time to catch on. But people are becoming aware of diversity in all shapes and sizes [all] Industry, and that includes the art market.”

