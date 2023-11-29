November 29, 2023
Felipe Royal re-elected to the Board of Directors of Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas


Dallas, November 29, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) is pleased to announce the re-election of Felipe Rael to the FHLB Dallas Board of Directors (Board) to fill the seat of Public Interest Independent Director. His four-year tenure will begin on January 1, 2024, and end on December 31, 2027.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129409350/en/

f08f6dd7a9b7fd892fd17087618f4284

Greater Albuquerque Housing Authority Executive Director Felipe Rael will begin his four-year term on the FHLB Dallas board on January 1, 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Royle brings over 20 years of housing industry experience to the Board.

“Seeing how much FHLB Dallas programs benefit homeowners, renters and small business owners is inspiring,” he said. “The impact these investments have in our communities is why I am honored to continue serving on the FHLB Dallas Board of Directors.”

Mr. Rael serves as the Executive Director of the Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership (GAHP), a non-profit affordable housing developer of multifamily rental and owner-occupied homes for first-time homebuyers in New Mexico. Prior to joining GAHP, Mr. Ryle served as Director of Housing Development for the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority.

“Mr. Royle’s extensive affordable housing finance experience is a perfect fit for the Board,” said Sanjay Bhasin, President and CEO of FHLB Dallas. “We look forward to continuing our working relationship.”

Mr. Royle currently serves on the Board’s Affordable Housing and Economic Development Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee and Risk Management Committee.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System, created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $147.6 billion as of September 30, 2023, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community with approximately 800 members and affiliated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products. Visit our website for more information fhlb.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129409350/en/

Contact

Corporate Communications
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
fhlb.com(214)441-8445

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The tenderloin is just getting worse. Here's what the mayor should do about it

The tenderloin is just getting worse. Here’s what the mayor should do about it

November 29, 2023
Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Stocks closed mixed; American crude oil reserves increased

Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Stocks closed mixed; American crude oil reserves increased

November 29, 2023

You may have missed

The tenderloin is just getting worse. Here's what the mayor should do about it

The tenderloin is just getting worse. Here’s what the mayor should do about it

November 29, 2023
Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Stocks closed mixed; American crude oil reserves increased

Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Stocks closed mixed; American crude oil reserves increased

November 29, 2023
Elon Musk tells advertisers who are trying to 'blackmail' him: 'Go away'

Elon Musk tells advertisers who are trying to ‘blackmail’ him: ‘Go away’

November 29, 2023
$3 million in AVAX swiped in hack against Avalanche-based social app

Velodrome and Aerodrome DEXs suffer frontend attacks

November 29, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Who tops Apple Music’s 2023 global songs chart?

November 29, 2023
Apple moves to sever ties with Goldman Sachs – here's what it means for Apple Card and Savings holders

Apple moves to sever ties with Goldman Sachs – here’s what it means for Apple Card and Savings holders

November 29, 2023