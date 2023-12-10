Early pioneers of money making trend, step, has broken new ground by offering NFT trading on Apple devices. However, the new development comes with a catch, users will face higher fees to accommodate the ecosystem’s astronomical 30% ‘Apple Tax’.

Through the new development STEPN users will face a difficult choice between convenience and low prices. Essentially, providing iPhone users with a means to purchase NFT sneakers through the Apple Pay portal, without being tied to cryptocurrency.

To make this possible, STEPN has introduced a new in-app currency called ‘Sparks’, which users can purchase through Apple Pay for $0.01 per token. This non-crypto token can be used to purchase STEPN NFTs through the new iOS integrated marketplace.

STEPN integrates Apple Pay

We are thrilled to announce #STEPN The first blockchain gaming app to secure a historic integration with Apple Pay, breaking the barrier of entry for Web3.

How it works ⤵️ [1/6] pic.twitter.com/wCeVzjLoHE

—STEPN | Public Beta Step VI (@Stepnofficial) 22 May 2023

To appease the iOS gods, STEPN has included additional fees in the prices of its NFTs, and hopes to hide this burden through the new ‘Sparks’ currency. Thus, recent investigations have revealed to researchers an increase in prices of approximately 42% compared to crypto-native markets. This figure includes Apple’s 30% fee, as well as additional administration costs for STEPN’s parent company, Find Satoshi Labs.

Despite this hefty fee, the new integration will make it much easier for members to join STEPN. Essentially, the inclusion of traditional payment methods like credit and debit cards through the Apple Pay infrastructure allows exercise-themed gaming platforms to attract Web2 users.

The move marks the second Web3 giant to tap into Apple’s vast user base in recent times, following the debut of Axie Infinity on the AppStore. Going forward, all eyes will be on these two giants, whose performance will determine whether further NFT companies follow suit.

