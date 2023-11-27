Feels Amazing 2023 - December 7, 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

After several successful and widely watched annual events, sounds amazing AI-enabled sound is back to bring you the very latest in personalized sound technology, innovation and creativity in a free online webinar. Audio inspiration will come from the academic, business and media worlds, from top newcomers to multi-award-winning experts.

This free, virtual, one-day, multi-session conference is chaired by broadcasters, technologists and musicians, LJ Richand features talks, debates and demonstrations from media-technology innovators, sound designers and broadcast technologists.

highlight

Glenn Freemantle, The Oscar-winning sound editor will talk about his business Sound24 and working on wonka , gravity And Slumdog Millionaire ,

Judy Lee-Hedman Award-winning production sound mixer with a track record of world-class television productions Homeland , sas rogue hero And the latest Star Wars series in 2024, retainer ,

robert edwards Sound Director at Myriad olympic games and on Eurovision Complex talks about how to capture big event sound and then enable that audio to be personalized to your home with BBC R&D.

roman sick, CEO Holoplot, on designing 3D audio-beamforming and wave field synthesis technology to provide immersive sound for msg area For an audience of 18,600 with 160,000 high-quality speakers in the world’s largest arena.

Laura Ellis, Head of Technology Forecasting, BBC R&D and Matt DeeganFounder and Creative Director of Folder Media and Co-Founder of Podcast Discovery, talks about AI in audio.

Schedule

Welcome

LJ RichMusicians and presenters from BBC Click welcome viewers to Sounds Amazing 2023.

Main thing: pure imagination

glen freemantleThe Oscar-winning sound editor for ‘Gravity’, in a rare opportunity for a Q&A, talks about his career and his most recently released work, ‘Wonka’.

Insights on Chapterization

jamily reamThe University of York talks about its PhD collaboration with BBC R&D on chapterisation.

sounds intelligent

A panel of music, radio and podcasters gather to talk about the latest innovations and future uses of AI.

The debate: balancing the use of AI in media

laura ellisHead of Technology Forecasting, BBC R&D, and Matt DeeganThe founder and creative director of Folder Media and co-founder of Podcast Discovery will talk about the current uses, innovations, and pitfalls of AI, specifically in the news genre.

Masterclass: The Importance of the Human Voice

award winner Judy Lee-HedmanThe Production Sound Mixer discusses her career trajectory in a male-dominated field and her recent work on exciting and challenging projects like SAS Rogue Heroes and the newest Star Wars series, The Acolyte, which will be released in early 2024.

Personalized sound from the field to the living room

We are also excited about it robert edwardsSound Director of the Olympic Games and Eurovision, and roman illThe CEO of Holoplot, the company behind the sound in the unprecedented MSG Sphere, will discuss audio projected from both the Eurovision stage to seats in the world’s largest arena and to a couch at home.

Young Talent Spotlight

In a newly created session to showcase emerging talent we hear dan hibbert, sound designer and sound effects editor, recently graduated from NFTS. He is the winner of the Student Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards for his work on the short film ‘Brutal’. He will talk about his award-winning student work and recent professional work, including using AI to assist on the complex Four Ages soundscape for the new Netflix series.bodies,

Quality and affordable sound

nick garnettSenior Journalist Reporter, BBC, and mark settle, Trainers, journalism team, BBC, take us on a practical guide to the range of microphones and adapters available for mobile phone recording, so everyone is ready to capture the news.

register

Source: www.bbc.com