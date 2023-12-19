Feel like you missed the Nvidia train? think again. , The Motley Fool

Artificial Intelligence (AI) remained in the financial headlines throughout 2023. While countless companies are participating in the AI ​​marathon, the “Magnificent Seven” stocks are setting the pace. Among this group of stocks, perhaps the biggest beneficiary from the AI ​​boom is NVIDIA (NVDA 2.43%). The company recently reported earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ending October 29, which handily beat its revenue guidance and set a new record.

But even after a 240% stock return so far this year, there are reasons to believe the party is just getting started for Nvidia. Let’s look at the headwinds driving demand for the company’s semiconductor chips and assess whether now is a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Artificial intelligence is boosting demand

Nvidia specializes in the production of graphics processing units (GPUs). GPUs play an important role in gaming, crypto mining, and AI. When it comes to AI use cases, GPU chips are designed to help power large language models (LLMs). This is important because LLM is a core component of generative AI applications.

In view of the skyrocketing growth of Microsoftchatgpt and AlphabetBard, it’s easy to draw a dotted line connecting Nvidia to the other major AI players. To understand how much demand Nvidia is experiencing, let’s take a look at the company’s financial picture and how its valuation has changed.

Nvidia’s path to a $1 trillion valuation

The table below shows some of Nvidia’s key financial metrics over the past year.

Social class Q3 FY23 Q4 FY 23 Q1 FY 24 Q2 FY 24 Q3FY24 Income $5.9 billion $6.1 billion $7.2 billion $13.5 billion $18.1 billion gross margin % 53.6% 63.3% 64.6% 70.1% 74% Diluted Earnings per Share $0.27 $0.57 $0.82 $2.48 $3.71

You can see that Nvidia’s revenue has increased by 206% over the last year. But perhaps the company’s profits are even better. Impressive margin expansion has helped drive profits, as earnings per share rose from $0.27 during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to $3.71 in the most recent quarter – an increase of more than 12,000% in just one year.

Nvidia’s astonishing growth at both revenue and earnings levels highlights not only the demand for its products, but also the pricing power that the company can command due to its market-leading position.

The chart above shows Nvidia’s market cap over the last year. Since the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Nvidia’s market cap has increased by more than 200% to reach $1 trillion. Although this valuation may seem hefty, a deeper analysis benchmarked against its competitors may prove otherwise.

Should You Buy Nvidia Stock in 2024?

The chart below shows Nvidia’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio compared to its “Magnificent Seven” groups. Investors can see that Nvidia’s Forward P/E is right in the middle of the pack, around 40. It’s really surprising to me TeslaWhich is a well-known customer of Nvidia, trading at almost double Nvidia’s Forward P/E.

Perhaps an even more surprising dynamic can be seen in the chart below.

Advanced Micro Devices Is Nvidia’s top rival. While AMD is posting some impressive results of its own, the disparity between its Forward P/E and Nvidia’s is striking. It may seem strange to say that a trillion-dollar company is cheap. But when you measure Nvidia against its megacap peers, as well as its No. 1 rival, the case for buying the stock becomes increasingly clear.

As the demand for AI applications continues to grow, I see Nvidia playing an integral role. And with the stock trading at a discount to smaller rivals as well as to end customers dependent on the company’s technology, now appears to be a great opportunity for long-term investors to buy shares.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adam Spataco has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

