Feel it: The rise of India's perfume industry

Kannauj, India – Gopal Kumar separated the tuber of a flower and pointed to where the roots of the petals had become slightly blackened from inside. This is when the marigolds smell their best and are ready to be picked, he said. She next picked up a pink rose and smelled it. “You can get this smell only in Kannauj,” he said.

Kumar has been growing flowers for 50 years outside Kannauj – a quiet city situated on the fertile plains of the Ganges in northern India. Their flowers are used in making perfumes, natural perfumes produced by distilling flowers, herbs, plants or spices over a base oil, which takes on the aroma of the raw materials.

Once a sophisticated kingdom in northern India, Kannauj is famous for the production of perfumes using an ancient method called Deg-CPI. It is a slow, laborious process of hydrodistillation that does not involve all the modern equipment that survives in the hundreds of small-scale distilleries in Kannauj and surrounding towns.

Despite the long heritage of fragrance and scent, economic liberalization in the late 1980s led to a period of decline in India’s perfume industry as cheaper, alcohol-based perfumes were introduced from the West. By the 1990s, there were 700 distilleries in Kannauj, but by the mid-2000s their number dropped to 150 to 200. In an attempt to compete on price, some manufacturers began using alcohol as a base instead of the more expensive sandalwood oil, leading to poor quality and purity of the products.

After liberalisation, rather than selling directly to consumers, most perfumes and essential oils produced in India were exported to other businesses – either as inputs to the perfume and cosmetic industries in the West or to the tobacco industry. Rose water is an ingredient in chewing tobacco.

But over the past few years, many young, predominantly female Indian entrepreneurs have noticed a gap in the market between these indigenous artisan skills and India’s thriving consumer culture, and a new set of homegrown brands have emerged.

A new wave of fragrance

Boond Fragrances is a company founded in May 2021 by a sister and brother, Kriti and Varun Tandon, during the pandemic, to preserve and raise awareness of the perfume making traditions of Kannauj and support local artisans.

“Our father was a perfume merchant and home perfume maker,” Kriti Tandon said at her family home in Kannauj. “In Kannauj we grew up surrounded by perfumers and perfumery companies, and you really absorb what’s happening. But in the last few years we also saw how some perfumeries started closing and some are worried about their future.

Both wanted to make perfume accessible. Kriti said, “The idea was really for us to bring it to customers – people like us, who if they knew something like this existed, would appreciate it.”

Divrina Dhingra, author of The Perfume Project: Journeys Through Indian Fragrances, agrees. “The North really has a marketing problem. In many ways they are stuck in the past,” she said. “But it is also an awareness problem. I don’t know if a lot of people know that this industry still exists, the way it exists, what it does, what’s actually available.”

Gopal Kumar grows flowers in Kannauj which are used in making perfumes [Eileen McDougall/Al Jazeera]

The initial response to the drop has been overwhelming and more than 10,000 orders have been shipped in the 12 months to October, a huge number for a young business, Krati said.

Sales pick up in winter, the Indian wedding season and the time when Christmas orders come in from overseas. The company said it expects sales to double over the next two years but declined to share its revenue figures.

“Recently, people have started realizing again what is synthetic perfume and what is real perfume,” Kriti said. “Especially after COVID, there’s been a shift toward the real thing.”

According to market research firm Technavio, the Indian perfume industry will grow at about 15 percent annually over the next five years. While market trends are currently dominated by trade between businesses, the number of Indian companies selling their fragrances directly to consumers is increasing.

Indian beauty writer Aparna Gupta said that “there has been a marked change, a renaissance, in the attitude of the domestic market towards these traditional fragrances”, which are marketed primarily on Instagram, and that demand for them has gained “considerable momentum”. Is of.

He credited brands like Boond that are focusing on traditional, time-tested perfume scents for playing an “important role” in this resurgence. “They are not just selling perfume; They are reintroducing a forgotten art form to a generation that is eager to reconnect with its heritage,” he said.

Then there are other new brands like Kastor and Naso Profumi that are “targeting younger consumers by combining traditional elements with modern nuances” — for example, Kastor’s Palace with a unique blend of patchouli and lotus, Gupta said.

A tradition of fragrance

The flowers used to make perfume are put in water and sealed inside a large copper vessel called a dag [Eileen McDougall/Al Jazeera]

It is not clear exactly whether perfumes and essential oils – when vapors of ingredients are extracted but no base oil is used – have been produced through hydrodistillation in India. However, remains of distillation recently excavated from Indus Valley cities indicate some form of olfaction culture around 3,000 BCE.

Around Kannauj, many locals credit the invention of perfume to the Mughal queen Noor Jahan, who lived in the 16th and 17th centuries CE. Lived in. However, Sanskrit texts indicate that the region was a center of perfumery even before the Mughal period. Historians believe that the practice gained a boost with new ingredients and distillation methods developed by the Mughal court.

Production is highly seasonal, and February in Kannauj is Damask rose season. By the time a motorcycle arrived at Prem & Company’s distillery with a jute sack tied at the back, the warm winter sun had already risen into the sky. Distiller Dinesh immediately weighed, inspected and placed the dusky pink flowers in water inside a large copper vessel called a dag.

Within a few minutes, the side of the dag is sealed with a metal lid and an airtight layer of water and clay, and a bamboo pipe is connected from the dag to another, smaller vessel, the bhapa, which is a Water sits in concrete sink.

Each degree is set upon a furnace burning wood or dung, and the distilled vapors pass through pipes, being collected and condensed into steam. This vapor contains a base oil, which over time becomes infused with the aroma of the distilled ingredients.

Boond Fragrances uses local artisans, like Dinesh, to diffuse both new scents and more traditional favourites, including the earthy, fresh smell of rain and khus, known for its cool flavour. One dab is enough for 6ml (0.2oz) selling for $20.

A bamboo pipe connects the dig to the steamer, which sits in a concrete sink of water and holds the base oil which is infused with aroma. [Eileen McDougall/Al Jazeera]

modern perfume

Isha Tiwari, founder of Kastoor, wants to change existing perceptions. “Itar is considered heavy,” he said. “In earlier times, perfumes were very different. These were used as a means of proclamation by kings and queens. But I don’t want to take you to the 14th century. I will bring this art into your 21st century.”

Kastor was founded in 2021. During research and development, Tiwari, 30, who has a background in marketing, ran workshops to facilitate the exchange of knowledge between perfume artisans and modern perfume experts. The result was a set of seven “Modern Itar”, combining trusted ingredients in new, unique proportions, with 8 ml (0.3 oz) selling for $22 to $36. The target market is middle-class, urban consumers looking for completely natural perfumes.

Development has happened rapidly. Kastur has another collection of perfumes in the pipeline, and the number of artisans it employs has grown from three initially to 12 to 15 families in Kannauj, Hyderabad and Uttarakhand.

Tiwari found that the younger generation of artisan families were leaving the industry due to lack of prospects. “They didn’t see the demand,” Tiwari said. “That’s where we came in. This is not a one-time increase that we are giving to their business. This is a constant change in their livelihood.

According to Tiwari, Kastor’s business is expected to grow 5 to 6 times from $120,000 in the next two to three years.

made in India

Flowers used to make perfumes are sold by weight [Eileen McDougall/Al Jazeera]

Apart from the domestic market, these new brands are also exporting across the world – to Europe, the United States, Japan, Australia and the Middle East. The absence of alcohol makes the perfume non-haram and suitable for religious purposes of both Hindus and Muslims.

The growing interest in sustainability and organic products around the world is also bringing new customers to these producers.

“In the beauty industry, there’s been this whole movement toward things that are natural and local, and in that sense, perfume fits really well,” Dhingra said.

International perfumer Yosh Han said that globally, there is a “growing desire to demystify fragrance” and “interest in POC”. [people of colour] Brand” due to which some of these new Indian firms are getting interest from abroad.

In Kannauj, generations of knowledge and experience mean that local artisans are perfectly placed to exploit and accommodate these new trends while promoting Indian products.

The name Kastur comes from the word Kasturi, also known as Kasturi, the fragrance of the navel of a deer. Tiwari said that according to folklore, the deer was mesmerized by this smell and searched for it, but could not understand that the smell was coming from itself.

“So we used it as a metaphor,” she smiled. “We are still frantically looking outside, not realizing that we are the creators of the world’s most eclectic fragrances.”

Source: www.aljazeera.com