Feds want to plant invasive grasses to control soil after Maui fires

USDA officials said thousands of acres have no vegetation left, so sedimentation needs to be stopped before the wet season arrives.

With winter rains fast approaching, federal officials are moving ahead with a plan to wind-drop invasive weed seeds across scorched landscapes in upcountry Maui and Lahaina to control loose soil before it flows into rivers and the ocean. Could.

Michael Constantinides, assistant director for technology for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, said planting native species like pili or kawelu may be preferred, but none are available in quantities that can be deployed at landscape or watershed scale. Can go.

“The honest, basic truth is we have some options,” he said Wednesday during a House Finance Committee field trip to a Chevalier-owned property in Coola, home to 19 homes destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire upcountry. Some of them were seen.

“We need you to understand that this is complex and we are trying to do our best and we will come back recommending some species that are not native to the state of Hawaii to revitalize some of these landscapes Because in the short term we have to stabilize this soil,” Constantinides said.

“This is a worse risk or potential tragedy than doing nothing or trying to do something with a deck of cards that doesn’t have a good chance of success in the short and medium term,” he said.

Rep. Kyle Yamashita, who chairs the Finance Committee and has been representing parts of the Upcountry since 2004, said he brought his colleagues on a site tour because the management of soil and water conservation districts throughout the state is at an ever-higher level. Has not been a priority.

“Most members need to understand this because there has been really very little funding over the last few years,” he said.

Last year, Yamashita helped bring the state budget for such work to $700,000. State funding is leveraged to bring in about $10 million to $12 million in federal money, USDA officials said.

Constantinides said he had a few teams out to assess the scenario over the past four or five weeks. They will prepare a damage assessment report that will outline the service’s suggested game plan.

From there, he said the plan will be sent up the USDA chain for approval, including federal funding. NRCS officials said the process could take a month or two, but the seeds would be dropped by helicopter, drone or fixed-wing aircraft after 200 days or so.

The August 8 fire in Maui killed at least 99 people, destroyed about 2,200 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres in Lahaina. The fire burned 200 acres in Kula, 1,000 acres in Olinda and more than 3,000 acres in Pulehu.

Constantinides attributed the tragedy to four factors: drought, invasion, land management, and extreme weather.

Invasive grasses on unmanaged lands became a significant fuel load leading to devastating fires and high winds. But he said the native pili grass may have burned just like the buffalo grass and the islands have been suffering from drought for decades.

“After an incident like this, a lot of people want to start pointing fingers and pointing at things – the invasive species was probably the boogey man,” he said. “But really, it was extreme weather, because we had never seen that type of wind with those three other factors and probably all the other factors came together in what was an unfortunate and terrible combination of factors.”

Some landowners in Kula are using fallen eucalyptus trees to control soil by creating vertical lines and adding mulch. (Nathan Eagle/Civil Beat/2023)

He said that without 80 mph winds and the lack of active land management, he doubted any of the four fires would have resulted in a single loss of life.

“When you talk about native forests, are they invasive? Yes, they. Do I like them in their native forest environment? No, I don’t,” he said. “But they provide important ecological services, preventing soil from washing away. It prevents sedimentation in our streams, our communities, our rocks.”

Christy Martin of the Coordinating Group on Exotic Insect Species, a project of the Pacific Cooperative Studies Unit at the University of Hawaii Manoa, said in an interview Wednesday that NCRS needs to think about other options.

While acknowledging the need to control soils, he questioned the wisdom of deliberately planting the same invasive grasses that promoted fires.

“We can’t continue to do this,” she said.

Constantinides said controlling invasive axis deer through fencing and other efforts will be needed, as well as planting invasive grasses.

“Now we have to control axis deer to reduce another disaster already loaded,” he said. “No matter what type of vegetation there is, we have to control it. They will eat it until it is gone.”

Civil Beat’s coverage of Maui County is supported in part by a grant from the Nuestro Futuro Foundation.





