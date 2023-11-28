Fed's Waller expresses confidence that policy is in the right place to reduce inflation

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday he is increasingly confident that policy is now in a position to get inflation under control.

There was nothing in Waller’s prepared remarks for a speech in Washington, DC, to suggest he was considering cutting interest rates, and he said inflation was still too high at present. But he pointed to various areas where progress has been made, and suggested the Fed would not need to raise rates further, at least from here.

He said, “Although I am encouraged by the early signs of a moderation in economic activity in the fourth quarter based on available data, inflation is still very high, and it is too early to say whether the slowdown we are seeing will persist.” ” , “But I remain confident that policy is currently well-positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2 percent.”

The comments come two weeks before the Dec. 12-13 policy meeting of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. The market largely expects the committee to keep its key lending rate steady, but Fed officials have stressed the importance of remaining cautious on inflation and keeping their options open.

During the central bank’s ongoing fight against inflation, Waller has been one of the more hawkish members, meaning he has supported tighter policy and higher rates. However, he titled his Tuesday speech, “Something Appears to be Giving”, which is a contrast to his recent speech, “Something’s Got to Be Given”.

“I’m encouraged by what we’ve learned over the last few weeks — something seems to be giving up, and that’s the momentum of the economy,” he said.

Waller cited a variety of sectors where activity is down, from retail sales to the labor market to manufacturing. He also noted the easing of supply chain pressures that were largely responsible for the initial surge in inflation, but said that factor could not be counted on to help bring inflation down further.

“Monetary policy will have to act further to bring inflation back to 2 percent,” he said.

Waller noted the decline in inflation indicators such as the consumer price index, which was flat in October, as “what I would like to see.” However, he said there would be several other data points in the next weeks that he would watch closely, including Thursday’s report on inflation as measured by personal consumption expenditures.

Source: www.cnbc.com