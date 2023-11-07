Fed’s Waller calls third-quarter US GDP growth a ‘blow’, but new data points to recession

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday U.S. economic growth at an annualized 4.9% rate in the third quarter was a “shocking” performance that needs to be watched as the Federal Reserve considers its next policy steps. Is considering. A colleague made a clear call for another interest rate hike.

“It was an excellent quarter … it was a big shocker,” Waller said at an economic data seminar at the St. Louis Fed. Looking at the components of US output, “everything was growing rapidly. So that’s something we keep a very close eye on when we think about policy going forward.”

Waller, a strong supporter of aggressive Fed rate hikes to fight high inflation, did not include any policy recommendations in his remarks, and his presentation also indicated that job growth was slowing, and which he called ” “Earthquake”, the form of long-term bond yields rising higher and potentially reducing growth.

But in comments to the Ohio Bankers League, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said she took the recent GDP numbers as evidence that the economy not only “remains strong,” but may be gaining momentum and that higher Fed policy rates are needed. Is.

“I expect we will need to raise the federal funds rate further,” Bowman said.

Explicit support for higher rates among Fed officials has been rare since July, when the Fed raised the benchmark rate by a quarter point to a range of 5.5% from the current 5.25%, with many analysts expecting it to ease monetary policy. This will prove to be the last step of strictness. The cycle which started in March 2022.

In fact recent data suggests that the excessive pace of growth in the July-September period may prove counterproductive for the year, with both manufacturing and job growth decelerating in October, survey of bank loan officers shows. That is, there has been a continuous tightening of credit and a decline in demand for credit. Consumer loan defaults have been on the rise in recent months, and a report from the New York Fed on Tuesday showed.

That combination of data likely reflects the kind of economic slowdown that Fed officials had expected because the lingering effects of the central bank’s interest rate hikes are sometimes more widely felt.

Based on incoming economic data, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model projects that gross domestic product will grow at only a 2.1% annual rate in the fourth quarter, a sharp decline from the third quarter’s reading and on track to that pace. Which Fed officials may see as permission for inflation. To continue to slow down to your 2% goal. Inflation, the Fed’s preferred personal consumption expenditure price index, stood at 3.4% through September.

‘Apparently calming down’

Many economists expect the Fed to keep interest rates steady at its upcoming December 12-13 policy meeting, in part due to an anticipated recession and continued tightening of borrowing and lending conditions.

In comments on Monday, Fed Governor Lisa Cook paid particular attention to rising debt stress. While this “resilience” was not widely evident among American households, he said, “we are seeing emerging signs of stress for households with lower credit scores, and individual borrowers may struggle with debt burdens due to economic hardships.” “Consumer spending will begin to be cut at a dynamic margin and, at the extreme, banks may become even more reluctant to lend.

After noting the third quarter’s alarming surge, Waller also noted reasons to think the US is moving away from the excesses that defined the pandemic years.

For example, after “surprising” job growth, “the labor market is cooling off a little bit … it’s clearly calming down,” with recent employment gains in line with levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, Waller said. he said.

The Fed is in the process of evaluating that and other data to determine whether to raise the benchmark policy rate again.

The rise in long-term bond yields, compared to the economic growth seen in recent months, has led some Fed officials to realize that debt conditions may now be tight enough without further increases in its rates.

In comments to CNBC on Tuesday, Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee said inflation is slowing, and the rise in market-based interest rates, “if … remains at high levels,” could potentially boost loans to households. and professions.

“We have to keep that in mind… We should expect to see that, with a little lag, it will work its way through the economy. So we’re all paying attention and trying to figure out where What’s the driver,” Goolsby said.

However, neither Goolsby nor Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who spoke to Bloomberg Television on Tuesday, ruled out further Fed rate hikes.

Noting the recent “warm” readings on economic activity, as Waller did, Kashkari said, “It makes me question whether policy is as tight as we believe it currently is.”

“If you’ve seen inflation pick up again and you’ve seen very strong economic activity continuing in the real side of the economy, that would tell me that we may need to do more,” Kashkari said.

