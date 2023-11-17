Fed’s Susan Collins says no more rate hikes can be planned right now

Boston Federal Reserve Chair Susan Collins said on Friday that further increases in interest rates may be needed to reduce inflation.

This week’s inflation report showed a slowing in both consumer and producer prices. However, Collins said recent data has been “noisy.”

Despite recent encouraging signs on inflation, Boston Federal Reserve Chair Susan Collins said on Friday that further interest rate hikes may still be needed.

“I really understand the tendency to enjoy good news, and there was some good news in some of the data – and I think we need to appreciate that. But I don’t see additional reinforcements on the table,” Central bank executives told CNBC’s Steve Liesman during a “Squawk on the Street” interview. “I think the main thing is we really need to stay the course.”

Other Fed officials are saying the same thing, essentially inflation is showing progress toward the Fed’s 2% 12-month target but there is still a way to go. Policymakers are wary of repeating the mistakes of the past, where the Fed abandoned efforts to reduce inflation too early and ended up paying for it.

“We need to look at the data holistically,” he said. “so [there has been] Promising news, which is great. But I’m really focused on looking at the full complement of information we’re getting and making real-time assessments about the right thing to do.”

Markets feel there is no possibility of further hikes by the Fed during this cycle. The central bank’s benchmark lending rate is targeted at between 5.25%-5.5%, the highest in 22 years. Market pricing projects the Fed will begin cutting in May and reduce the fed funds rate by a full percentage point by the end of 2024, according to CME Group’s FedWatch gauge.

Collins noted progress made in stabilizing the labor market and strengthening financial conditions, but said “it is important for us to remain patient and recognize this.” [we’re] “Far from declaring victory.”

Collins will not be a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee until 2025.

Source: www.cnbc.com