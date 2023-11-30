Fed’s key inflation metric hits 2-year low of 3.5%

Top Line

Inflation fell to its lowest level in more than two years last month, according to the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure released Thursday, as a sustained price decline kept equity markets under pressure.

The core personal consumption expenditure price index, which tracks how much Americans actually spend on goods and services other than more volatile food and energy inputs, rose 3.5% on an annual basis in October and 0.2% month-on-month. . Commerce Department Report. Economists had forecast a similar 3.5% annual jump and 0.2% monthly rise for the index, according to FactSet. This is the lowest annual core PCE reading since April 2021, a dramatic decrease from last October’s 5.3% inflation. Stocks reacted positively to the data release, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising nearly 1% in premarket trading, set to open near its highest level of 2023.

Despite nearly halving, annual inflation as measured by core PCE remains well above the Fed’s 2% long-term target. Before the current inflation battle starting in 2020, core PCE had not risen above 2% since 2018 and had not come above 3.5% since the early 1990s.

The PCE index, which follows Americans’ spending habits, is generally viewed as America’s secondary inflation gauge after its Labor Department-issued cousin, the Consumer Price Index, which measures the prices of goods and services for American households. And tracks price movements in a specific basket of services. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has long declared his affinity for the PCE metric, as it tracks overall spending habits and can serve as a better proxy for the net effects of price increases. -based substitution better accounts for decisions. The surge in inflation, which hit a four-decade high last summer, has prompted the Fed to raise interest rates from near zero to 5% over the past two years. Higher rates have slowed economic growth and hurt stocks as borrowing costs got higher, but the market now largely believes rates have peaked given the progress in inflation, leading to this month’s Has helped boost equity rally.

,“Inflation is declining significantly,” LPL financial economist Jeffrey Roach wrote in email comments, declaring Thursday’s report “solidly marked.”[s] “End of the rate cycle.”

