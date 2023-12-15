Fed's John Williams says central bank 'not really talking about rate cuts right now'

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President and Chief Executive Officer John Williams during the Market Forum: FX in Focus event in New York on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Victor J. blue | Bloomberg | getty images

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Friday’s rate cut was not a topic of discussion for the central bank at this time.

“We’re not really talking about a rate cut right now,” he said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “We are very focused on the question before us, as Chairman Powell said… Have we taken a sufficiently restrictive stance of monetary policy to ensure that inflation gets back to 2%? This is the question before us.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record and the 10-year Treasury yield fell below 4.3% this week as traders took the Fed’s forecast of three rate cuts next year on Wednesday as a sign that the central bank will step up its tightening. Changing stance and will start cutting. Rates next year sooner than expected.

According to Fed funds futures, traders are betting that the central bank will cut rates by more than three times. Futures markets are also indicating that the Fed may start cutting rates from March itself.

Williams appears to be curbing that enthusiasm to some extent.

Asked about futures pricing for a rate cut in March, Williams said, “I think it’s too early to think about that.”

Williams said the Fed would remain dependent on the data, and was prepared to tighten policy again if inflation reversed its downward trend.

“It looks like we’re at or close to having enough restrictions, but things could change,” Williams said. “One thing we have also learned over the past year is that data can change and in surprising ways, so we need to be prepared to tighten policy further if inflation progress stalls or reverses.” She goes.”

The Fed projected that its favorite inflation gauge – the core personal consumption expenditures price index – would fall to 2.4% in 2024, and fall to 2.2% by 2025 and eventually reach its 2% target in 2026. The gauge rose 3.5% in October on a year-over-year basis.

Source: www.cnbc.com