Fed’s Harker calls for keeping rates steady: ‘We’re on the right path’

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Wednesday night that he favors keeping rates steady, adding that strong readings on economic growth would not be enough to sway him from that view.

“This economy is proving to be resilient…but I believe the path we’re on is the right one,” Harker said in a speech at Northwestern University. “I’m not going to be easily influenced by one month’s data. One month can just be an external signal, not a harbinger.”

Harker’s comments follow the economy’s strong performance in the third quarter, growing at an annual rate of about 5% due to strong consumer spending. He expects GDP growth to slow in the coming quarters, but does not expect a recession.

Like many Fed officials, Harker reiterated the intervals with which monetary policy can affect the economy.

“Keeping the rate stable will give those lagging behind time to catch up,” Harker said. “This will allow us to make more measured and educated policy decisions.”

The Fed kept rates steady in the 5.25%-5.50% range at its second consecutive policy meeting last week.

A majority of the rate-setting committee is considering another rate increase this year, with the last meeting likely to be held in mid-December; Officials will then prepare new projections for the path of interest rates.

Harker said Wednesday that he sees inflation slowing gradually and expects inflation to fall below 3 percent in 2024.

The Philly Fed President also said that the labor market is coming into much better balance and expects the unemployment rate to rise slightly from where it is currently at the end of the year, rising gradually to 4.5% in 2024 and then Will fall.

The unemployment rate was 3.9% in October, the highest since 2021, as job growth slowed last month.

Harker also underlined that rate cuts will not happen in the short term and will have to keep rates high for a long time.

“While I see us on a path to taming inflation and protecting our economic fundamentals, I would also caution that a policy rate cut is not something that is likely to happen in the short term,” Harker said.

“I take the position that rates will remain high for a long time, as other downward pressures on inflation work together with the current policy rate to bring our economy back into balance.”

Click here for latest stock market news and in-depth analysis of stock price movement events,

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com