Fed’s Goolsby says ‘golden path’ to sharp drop in inflation without recession still possible

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austin Goolsbee said Tuesday that a soft landing is still on the table as the central bank seeks to tackle inflation without causing significant damage to the economy.

“Because of some of the strangeness of this moment, the golden path is likely … that we can get inflation down without a recession,” Goolsbee said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “If that happens … it would be a continuation of what we’ve seen already this year, which is that unemployment has increased very modestly, while inflation has gone down very slightly. … That’s our goal.”

The Fed kept interest rates steady last week, the second consecutive meeting that the Federal Open Market Committee has held after 11 rate hikes.

Core inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditure price index, is currently running at 3.7% on an annual basis, still well above the Fed’s 2% annual target. Goolsby stressed that the decline in price pressures so far has already been a major achievement.

“The steepest decline in the inflation rate in any year was 1982,” Goolsby said. “We’ll see what happens over the next few months. We could match the fastest falling inflation rate in the last century. So we’re making progress on the inflation rate.”

The economy is in good shape so far despite the stringent measures taken in the last one and a half years. Gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter, stronger than inflated expectations.

Goolsby stressed that achieving such a “golden path” against a historic surge in inflation would be no easy task.

He said, “Unusually for a soft landing of this magnitude, the inflation rate has never declined, to get inflation as far down as we are getting it down without a major recession. That basically never happened.” ” “Let’s shoot to try to manage this.”

The Fed chairman echoed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments last week, saying the central bank will rely on data going forward.

Powell had earlier said that while the central bank had not yet made any decisions for the December meeting, “the committee will always do what it deems appropriate at that time.”

Source: www.cnbc.com