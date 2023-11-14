Fed’s Goolsbee believes inflation is falling rapidly without a rise in unemployment

(Reuters) – Chicago Federal Reserve President Austin Goolsbee said on Tuesday that U.S. inflation is slowing, at what could prove to be its fastest pace in at least 40 years, with only a limited increase in the unemployment rate.

Goolsby said in remarks prepared for delivery at a Detroit Economic Club event that the U.S. had never seen such an extraordinary achievement outside of war and supply after years of COVID-19-related pressures, increased productivity, This is happening because of the surge. , and well-established inflation expectations.

The largest non-war-related one-year decline in the consumer price index in the last century was a drop of more than 4% from 1981 to 1982, he said, and in 2023, “we could match or even surpass ,” Goolsby said. “And we can do that with an unemployment rate that will never go above 4%.”

US unemployment rose to 3.9% in October, from 3.8% in the previous month. Earlier Tuesday, a report from the Labor Department showed the consumer price index rose 3.2% in October from a year earlier, more than 3 percentage points lower than January.

“Progress is continuing, although we still have a way to go,” Goolsby said. The Fed is targeting 2% inflation by a separate measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index, up from 3.4% in September.

While some analysts have worried that economic growth of about 5% in the third quarter and a jobs surge could pave the way for inflation to rise back up, recent positive supply growth means “you can get a blockbuster without increasing inflationary pressures.” Can get the data.” He said.

Going forward, Goolsby said he remains focused on inflation data and sees overheating as a lower risk than external shocks.

“The key to further progress over the next few quarters will be what happens to housing inflation,” he said. “Generally, there are always some bumps in the road when inflation comes down.

(Reporting by Ann Safir; Editing by Paul Simao)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com