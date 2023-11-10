Fed's daily set for more hikes, while Bostic signals rates have peaked

key takeaways

San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daley left the possibility of further rate hikes on the table, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said more time was needed to operate at current interest rate levels.

Daly’s comments come after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expressed similar sentiments on Thursday.

Daly indicated that readings on inflation of core services excluding housing costs would help guide future rate decisions.

Market participants want to know what the Federal Reserve plans to do on interest rates, but they won’t get any certainty from San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daley. And this is intentional, as a Fed official told CNBC on Friday that the Federal Reserve should keep its options open and be prepared to act if inflation does not decline further.

Despite data showing that price pressures are beginning to subside and the economy slowing, Daly said it was “too early to declare victory” on inflation, arguing that the Federal Reserve would still maintain inflation. May be in a position to raise rates again to keep up. check.

“There’s a lot of demand for certainty, but the truth is we don’t know,” Daly said, adding that the Fed needs to be “in a state of readiness” to raise rates if needed.

While Daly’s comments echo sentiments expressed Thursday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that the Fed’s work may be over.

At a Chamber of Commerce event in Mobile, Alabama, Bostic said that, although it may take some time, he believes the Federal Reserve’s action to raise rates from the current 5.25% to 5.5% will bring inflation back up. Will be enough to bring it down. 2% target. According to a Bloomberg report, Bostic argued that the full impact of the rate hike has not yet hit the economy.

‘Sideways’ inflation readings will prompt further Fed action

While inflation has fallen significantly from its peak in June 2022, when prices were rising more than 9% year over year, the last few readings have not seen a significant decline, which Daly described as inflation moving “sideways.” Has been described. The most recent personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation readings showed that inflation remained at a rate of 3.4% year-on-year over the past three months, still above the Fed’s 2% target.

Commodity prices have declined, Daly said, but other spending categories have not declined substantially — particularly shelter costs and core services except housing, an inflation measure that fails to isolate the impact of wage increases on higher prices. helps. According to Daly, if “key services ex housing” continue to move “sideways”, the Fed will be forced to raise rates.

Dallas Fed President Laurie Logan also spoke today, but did not discuss interest rates, instead focusing her comments on ways the Federal Reserve can strengthen its liquidity infrastructure.

Source: www.investopedia.com