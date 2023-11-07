Fed’s Bowman says he expects further policy tightening will be needed

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman reiterated her view on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank will need to raise short-term interest rates again, though she is still assessing the data and what it means for the economic outlook. I am satisfied.

“I stand ready to support raising the federal funds rate at a future meeting should incoming data indicate whether progress on inflation stalls or slows inflation down to 2 over time,” Bowman said in comments prepared for delivery. “Insufficient to bring it up to %.” Meeting of the Ohio Bankers League.

The Fed left its policy rate in a range of 5.25%-5.50% last week, and although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell left the door open to another interest rate hike, he said recent tight financial conditions are weighing on the economy. Can slow down.

The 10-year Treasury yield has declined since then, but remains at about 4.58%, about 75 basis points higher than at the end of July, when the Fed last raised the policy rate.

Bowman said he thinks short-term policy rates “appear restrictive” and noted the rise in long-term bond yields, but he said they could become volatile as conditions change, adding, “We’re not yet Know how tight financial conditions will affect economic activity and inflation.

Considerable progress has been made on inflation, he said, but it is still high, services inflation may prove stubborn, and high energy prices risk undoing some of the progress made so far – all points he made in recent weeks. Have raised it repeatedly over the months. The economy has remained strong so far despite the Fed’s rate hikes, he said, although frequent and large data revisions make tracking conditions challenging.

“Although I continue to expect that we will need to raise the federal funds rate further to bring inflation down to our 2% target in a timely manner, I am pleased with the FOMC’s decision last week to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate. “At the current stage we continue to assess incoming information and its impact on the outlook,” Bowman said.

Much of Bowman’s speech was a summary of recent Fed regulatory proposals and his criticisms of rule-making on bank capital, community lending requirements and climate risks.

(Reporting by Ann Safir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com