Fed’s Bostick: Inflation’s downward path ‘will likely continue’

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in an essay on Wednesday that he is more confident that inflation will continue to fall next year, meaning the central bank could raise interest rates if his forecast is correct.

His reason for this forecast is that there is still some left in the Fed’s aggressive rate-hike campaign that could slow the economy and reduce inflation.

“I am feeling more clarity about some important currents. One is the direction of inflation. There is no doubt that the inflation rate slowed over the past year,” Bostic wrote in his essay published Wednesday. Is.”

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. (Photo by Eric Hart Jr. for The Washington Post via Getty Images) (The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Research conducted by the Atlanta Fed and input from business leaders “tells me that inflation’s downward trajectory will likely continue.”

The Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee decided to keep interest rates unchanged in a range of 5.25%-5.50%, the highest level in 22 years, at the conclusion of its last meeting. Its last meeting will be held on 12-13 December this year.

Investors do not expect the Fed to vote for additional hikes, but the majority of the rate-setting committee plans another rate hike this year, up from when it last published a forecast in September, leading to a rate hike in mid-December. There was a possibility of the last meeting taking place.

Based on recent comments, there is disagreement within the central bank over whether rates still need to be raised higher.

For example, the two Fed governors offered different approaches to reducing inflation in separate speeches on Tuesday.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said she thinks the Fed will have to raise rates further to get inflation back to its 2% target “in a timely manner.”

But Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he is becoming more confident that rates are at the right level, even though he needs more data to be sure.

Bostic said one reason he believes inflation will continue to decline is that he doesn’t see the hot economic data seen in the third quarter – third-quarter GDP was revised up to 5.2% on Wednesday – That’s sustainable considering how high interest rates are.

“I don’t think this kind of blockbuster expansion is sustainable given the tight financial conditions as well as the current restrictive stance of monetary policy,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve seen the full impact of the restrictive policy.”

Bostic says he and his staff are seeing clear signs that it is no longer easy to raise prices without customer resistance, which is reducing companies’ pricing power.

On the consumer side, Bostic believes low wage growth and reduced pandemic-era savings will slow consumer spending.

The Atlanta Fed estimates that inflation will decline to 2.5 percent by the end of 2024 and closer to 2 percent by the end of 2025.

Bostic has previously said he believes there is no need to raise interest rates further, but that the central bank should keep them higher because inflation is still very high.

“I think the policy is appropriately restrictive,” Bostic said at a conference in Cape Town, South Africa, in August. “I think we should remain cautious and patient and allow restrictive policy to continue to impact the economy, lest we risk tightening too much and causing unnecessary economic pain.”

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com