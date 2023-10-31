Feds ban WeChat, Kaspersky apps from government-issued devices over security concerns

OTTAWA — The federal government is banning WeChat and Kaspersky applications from phones over security concerns.

WeChat is a social network, messaging and payments app from Chinese company Tencent, while Kaspersky was founded by Russian entrepreneur Eugene Kaspersky and provides cybersecurity and antivirus software.

The government said both apps would be removed from its devices on Monday and users would be barred from downloading WeChat or Kaspersky products in the future.

It said it took the step because Canada’s Chief Information Officer determined that WeChat and the Kaspersky apps pose an “unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.”

Kaspersky said in a statement that it was disappointed and surprised by the decision, claiming that the decision was taken “without the opportunity for Kaspersky to engage on the Canadian government’s underlying concerns.”

The statement said the move appears to have been taken “on political grounds.”

The company’s statement read, “Since there is no evidence or due process to justify these actions, they are highly unsupported and are a response to the geopolitical environment rather than a comprehensive assessment of the integrity of Kaspersky’s products and services.” “

The government’s Chief Information Officer said the apps’ data collection methods provide considerable access to the content of any mobile device and the government wants to ensure that their networks and data remain secure.

It said there was no evidence that information had been compromised as a result of employees using the apps.

Kaspersky’s statement said its data services and engineering practices have been validated by independent third-party assessments.

“Kaspersky provides industry-leading products and services to protect customers around the world from all types of cyber threats, and it has clearly stated that it has no affiliation with any government, including Russia.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

canadian press

Note to readers: This is a modified story. Kaspersky was misspelled in the title in the previous version.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com