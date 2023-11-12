File: Bitwise South Stadium in Fresno, California, is permanently closed to former employees of the company. Bitwise declared bankruptcy in June.

Federal authorities charged this week that two leaders of a Fresno-based tech company defrauded investors out of millions of dollars to prop up their struggling company.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California filed a criminal complaint on Wednesday against Irma Olguin Jr. and Jake Sobral, co-founders of tech company Bitwise. Also attached to the complaint was an affidavit from FBI Agent Chet Johnston detailing the findings of a joint investigation by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation Team. Johnston wrote that, in interviews, Olguín and Sobral admitted to falsifying financial records and misleading investors, adding that they “admitted significant wrongdoing.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office issued a press release Thursday regarding the wire fraud conspiracy charge. The news comes nearly six months after the sudden collapse of Bitwise, which left 900 of its employees unemployed and the company declared bankruptcy.

According to the Fresno Bee, both former executives, who were fired by Bitwise’s board in early June, pleaded not guilty in a Fresno courthouse on Thursday. If convicted, Olguín and Sobral face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Olguin and Sobral founded Bitwise together in 2013, and the company eventually combined three lines of business: workforce training, software consulting, and real estate management. According to Johnson’s affidavit, Olguín and Sobral raised $20 million for the company from investors in December 2019, $48 million in December 2021. and $38 million during an investment round in 2022. According to the complaint, most of the money was spent repaying prior loans, meeting payroll — including $600,000 salaries for Olguín and Sobral each — and furnishing office spaces. Bitwise declared bankruptcy in June 2023.

“The defendants could have simply chosen to acknowledge the failure of Bitwise’s business model,” U.S. Attorney Philip Talbert wrote in a Thursday press release. “Instead, they used lie after lie to fraudulently raise over $100 million from a failing enterprise.”

Johnson’s affidavit references interviews with unnamed former employees – some of whom were allegedly promoted to higher-paying positions with little qualifying experience – and alleges that company executives attempted to defraud investors. Used fake bank statements and lied about revenues.

At one point, Olguin and Sobral sent an investor an “altered” bank statement that showed a Bitwise account dated March 31, 2022, with more than $20 million in cash, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states that First Republic Bank provided actual statements to the government, which showed that the company only had $325,000. According to the affidavit, Olguín and Sobral “explained that they made the changes because they believed … that no one would invest in the Series B-2 if people knew the true condition of the company.”

Lawyers for the former executives did not immediately respond to SFGate’s requests for comment. The Fresno Bee also reported that in court Thursday, an attorney handed Olguin a civil lawsuit on behalf of former Bitwise employees and said, “You have been served.”

Have you heard about something happening at a California tech company? Contact tech reporter Stephen Council securely at [email protected] or on Signal at 628-204-5452.

