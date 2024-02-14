FedEx founder, chairman issues dire warning about what BRIC countries are plotting The Daily Wire

FedEx founder and executive chairman Fred Smith warned during an interview that the BRIC nations – which primarily include Brazil, Russia, India and China – are set to overthrow the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency. , and if that happens, the life that standard Americans are accustomed to living will be over forever.

Smith spoke about today’s inflation report during an interview with Brett Baer, ​​warning that inflation was worse than anticipated and that prices have risen 17.9% overall since Biden took office.

“I think the issue is much broader than what CPI announced today,” he said. “I mean, we’re the wealthiest country in the world because of all these amazing inventions since the end of World War II. But we are also prosperous because we have led the world in opening markets to trade and have protected those trade flows with the American military and our alliances. And then third, and perhaps equally important, we are the world’s reserve currency, the dollar is the medium of exchange and our financial institutions control the movement of money around the world. These three things went together.

“And you rejected both trades in early 2018, when the trade war with President Xi and President Trump started, and more recently, our government has been borrowing money at huge rates, about $2 trillion last year. Dollars,” he continued. “And CBO just announced that we will spend more on interest this year than we will on the Defense Department. Nowadays these topics are not even mentioned in our political discussions. This is very worrying.”

Smith said during a recent speech that to avoid a devastating financial crisis, political leaders need to recognize the extreme and unprecedented threats facing America and that fixing these problems will require grand cooperation.

When asked during the interview whether he saw leaders coming forward to resolve the crisis, he replied: “No, quite the contrary.”

“The political process is really focused on the extremes of both parties,” he said. “No one is supporting trade, which is what really made America great, since Roosevelt and his Secretary of State passed the first big trade bill in 1934. And then we led the way in opening up the world and Germany and Japan, our enemies, restored to prosperity through trade and the American alliance system.”

“And then on top of that, our fiscal ability to print money at will is dependent on the dollar remaining the reserve currency,” he said. “And the so-called BRICS alliance – Brazil, Russia, India and China – has set out a deliberate path to dethrone the dollar. If that happens, and we can’t sell our bonds, I can assure you that the standard of living we all enjoy today will be a thing of the past.

WATCH: FedEx Founder Fred Smith @BrettBaer: “The so-called BRICS alliance—Brazil, Russia, India and China—has taken a deliberate path to dethroning the dollar. If that happens and we can’t sell our bonds, I can assure you that we will all have a lower standard of living today… pic.twitter.com/fclTIKHw3A – Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) 14 February 2024

Source: www.dailywire.com