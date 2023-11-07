FedEx asks pilots to fly for American Airlines as freight demand drops

The FedEx flight used by Terry Eidson and Nicole McCallister on their record-breaking trip. FedEx,

FedEx is encouraging its pilots to apply for jobs with PSA Airlines, a unit of American Airlines.

The move comes due to the decline in demand for air cargo.

Meanwhile, US passenger airlines are facing a pilot shortage.

With shipping disruptions and passenger travel reduced to almost zero, demand for air freight was a bright spot in the aviation industry during the COVID-19 pandemic – but the situation has changed.

Now, demand for air cargo has slowed so much that logistics giant FedEx is encouraging its pilots to apply for jobs with PSA Airlines — a regional carrier unit of American Airlines.

“Given the softness in air cargo demand across the industry and current FedEx flight operations staffing levels, we shared information about this unique opportunity with our pilots,” a FedEx spokesperson told Insider. FedEx employs about 5,800 pilots globally, while PSA Airlines has about 1,900.

Interested FedEx pilots are eligible for an expedited interview process for the position of Captain at PSA Airlines, according to the PSA Airlines online recruitment page. PSA Airlines is also offering $250,000 in sign-on bonuses to FedEx pilots.

Pat Demento, vice president of flight operations and training at FedEx, told employees in a Friday memo that the cargo airline is “significantly overstaffed,” trade publication FreightWaves reported Sunday. FreightWaves first reported on the development.

FedEx’s message to its pilots comes after a year of cost-cutting measures, including job cuts and closing offices.

Global air cargo volume is down more than 8% year-on-year since the first quarter of 2022, according to FreightWaves, with cargo rates down 40% to 50% for most of this year compared to 2022. There has been a decline of %.

The decline in demand for air cargo is due to the decline in ocean freight rates and the resumption of travel after the pandemic, which allows passenger flights to carry cargo along with passengers.

Meanwhile, US passenger airlines are struggling with a shortage of pilots , Given the post-pandemic travel boom, this is bad timing.

A FedEx spokesperson said, “FedEx and American Airlines have had a good relationship for many years, and their recognition of the quality of our crew force is evident in this recruitment initiative that offers FedEx pilots the opportunity for an additional career path “

FedEx shares closed 0.7% lower at $245.33 on Monday. The stock is up 42% so far this year.

