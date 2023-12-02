Federal Reserve Watch: Are markets ready for a surge?

traveler1116

Who would have believed that we would be in this situation in December 2023?

But, here we are.

Real GDP grew by 3.00 percent year-on-year.

Inflation has gradually reduced.

It looks like the stock market is ready to go higher.

And, the Federal Reserve is sticking to its policy of quantitative tightening.

The Fed is left with another $12.3 billion in securities it purchased outright in the latest banking week.

Since March 1, 2023, the date I have used to define the second part of the Fed’s quantitative tightening, $655.9 billion has left the Fed’s securities portfolio. The beginning of March is when the Federal Reserve began working with fragile commercial banks.

Since March 16, 2022, when the Fed began quantitative easing, the Fed’s securities portfolio has declined by $1.2 trillion.

The decline in the securities portfolio has been slow and steady. This is what the drawdown in the Fed’s securities portfolio looks like.

Securities held outright (Federal Reserve)

Fall is now in its twenty-first month!

When this quantitative tightening began, who would have thought that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his team would stick with it for so long?

But, they have!

However, the really big question is how much securities need to be cut to get the economy back to a more normal working state.

The problem, as I see it, is that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy, the Federal Reserve did everything it could to supply enough liquidity to keep the economy running.

As a result, the Federal Reserve’s securities portfolio swelled by several trillion dollars.

This state of liquidity in the commercial banking system is evidenced by the knowledge that excess reserves in the commercial banking system are somewhere around $3.5 trillion.

I recently wrote a post examining all the funds floating around in asset companies’ portfolios: Money All Around the Place.

These represent “pockets” of money that appear everywhere, for example, money that seems ready to enter the stock market.

One should note that this money is held by the rich end of the wealth/income distribution, if this gets invested and the stock market rises substantially, the wealth/income distribution will become even more skewed to the rich end of the distribution. . I discussed this in this recent article.

So, what seems to be happening?

It seems like there’s a lot of money around, even though the Federal Reserve is going through this exercise in quantitative tightening.

There seems to be a lot of money to spend, just look at the growth of the US economy over the past year.

Unemployment still seems to be decreasing.

The real income of workers has increased in the last quarter.

And, the surprises continue.

In this environment, I believe quantitative tightening will continue until 2024.

Will interest rates keep rising?

We still have the bond curve showing us a negative yield curve, so even though there is more and more talk about the Fed lowering its policy interest rate, I think Mr. Powell and his team will keep interest rates down. Care will be taken in taking it down, if at all.

There are still many discrepancies in the world.

Following the Great Recession, which ended in June of 2009, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke took us through three periods of quantitative easing.

Mr Powell also took us to a round of quantitative easing.

Given all the chaos associated with the pandemic, supply chain problems, and new information technologies dominating the economy, among many other things, the economy has been very disrupted… and very disrupted.

As calm as things were…and as good as they were…we got through this period very well.

The big question here is “How do we proceed?”

It may be that the Federal Reserve will not have to supply stimulus for the next period of economic growth.

There may already be enough money in the system to keep the economy running.

And, the incentive for this new round of growth may be the extra money lying around in the system.

If new growth comes in this manner, the Federal Reserve’s job may simply be to stay out of the way.

The money has already been put into the system…it just needs to be used.

And, it looks like its use is starting to catch on.

Pay attention to the recent behavior of the movement of the M2 money stock.

M2 Velocity of Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

Monetary velocity declined significantly in the early stages of the pandemic.

Note, monetary velocity starts increasing as soon as the recession ends.

And, as can be seen from the chart, velocity is increasing as we move into 2020.

So, the money in existence is beginning to be “changed” at a rapid pace. It appears that there is underwriting going on in the economy at the moment.

Future

So this seems to be the underlying picture of the economy at this time. The Federal Reserve continues quantitative tightening.

The economy appears to be stronger than expected due to all the money pumped into the system in earlier times.

It seems as if people have started using money rapidly.

where to look?

I think there is a need to keep an eye on the financial markets, especially the stock market, at this time.

If people who have so much money start to become more optimistic and want to put their money to work at a faster rate… then we could see more growth in the stock market.

What crazy times these are!

Source: seekingalpha.com