13 December 2023

Federal Reserve releases FOMC statement

For release at 2:00 PM EST

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity growth slowed from its strong pace in the third quarter. Job gains have slowed since the beginning of the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate remains low. Inflation has declined in the past year but remains high.

The US banking system is strong and flexible. Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly alert to inflation risks.

The committee wants to achieve maximum employment and inflation at 2 percent in the long run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent of any additional policy actions appropriate to bring inflation back to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the monetary policy lag affecting economic activity and inflation, and the economic and . Financial development. In addition, the Committee will continue to reduce its holdings of Treasury securities and agency loans and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent target.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee will be prepared to adjust the monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks emerge that could hinder the achievement of the Committee’s objectives. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments.

Voting for monetary policy action was Chairman Jerome H. Powell; John C. Williams, vice president; Michael S. Burr; Michelle W Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Auston D. Goolsby; Patrick Harker; Philip N. Jefferson; Neel Kashkari; Adriana D. Kugler; Lori K. Logan; And Christopher J. Waller.

