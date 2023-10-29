Federal Reserve ready to stop again due to heavy rise in the market. Article

Market moves mean the Fed may wait

The broad view among economists surveyed by Bloomberg is that the US Federal Reserve will leave the Fed funds target range unchanged at 5.25-5.50% for the second consecutive meeting, even if 3Q GDP growth accelerates, the jobs market remains tight. and inflation remains good. 2% above target. Given the recent surge in long-term Treasury yields and the resulting tightening of financial conditions, the market sees little chance of any change in monetary policy next week. This is creating even more headwinds for activity in an environment where mortgage and car loan rates are already above 8% and credit card interest rates are at an all-time high. As a result, if Treasury yields remain at these elevated levels, the need for further policy rate hikes reduces dramatically.

Fed Chair Powell also continues to emphasize the “long and variable lag” between implementing a change in policy interest rates and its impact on the real economy. In a speech at the Economic Club of New York earlier this month, he acknowledged that “Given the rapid pace of tightening, there may still be meaningful tightening in the pipeline.The fact is that banks have also tightened lending standards significantly, particularly with regard to whom to lend, how much to lend and on what terms, and this year This points to a negative trend in bank loans before the end of 2017. Historically, in an economy where credit is such an important driver of activity, this has always been consistent with recessions.

Strict bank lending conditions point to negative credit growth

Source: Macrobond, ING

Potential final next step with rate cut

With conflicting signals in some business surveys becoming more pronounced and geopolitical concerns intensifying and potentially slowing economic activity, some better news on inflation buys time for policymakers. They can wait and assess the impact of recent developments and decide whether monetary policy is indeed restrictive enough to bring inflation back to 2% over time. We believe that is so and the Federal Reserve’s interest rates have peaked.

Officials will not want to give the market an excuse to back out of the recent reassessment of policy interest rates “higher for a longer period of time.” While they will continue to keep the door open to additional policy rate increases if the data justifies it, they fear that signs of reaching a policy peak could prompt traders to push market rates lower in anticipation of the next move. There will be a rate cut. Such action could potentially reignite inflationary pressures, but we remain skeptical.

Consumer spending remains the most important growth engine in the economy, and with real household disposable income flat-lining, savings are being exhausted and consumer debt is being repaid – and this was all before the recent tightening of lending and financial conditions. This means the primary risk we see is recession. If true, this would ease inflation pressures faster than the Fed expected, giving it room to cut policy rates in the first half of next year.

Bank reserves remain intact as reverse repo balances come under pressure

Importantly, the rise in the 10-year Treasury yield from sub-4% to 5% was based on an increase in the real 10-year yield of about 1.5% to 2.5%. The rise in real yields was an independent factor, as the Fed raised rates by 25bp over the same period. Higher real rates result in meaningful tightening.

Furthermore, the Fed will be pleased that the rise in nominal yields is not driven by a material increase in inflation expectations. This helps give the Fed some leeway as the market adapts to their latest tightening in the area of ​​real rates.

Even though the 10-year Treasury yield has hit an all-time high of 5%, there is still a path to rise back into the 5% area. The funds rate is at 5.33%, and the 10-year yield has not managed to reach the funds rate level during this rate hike cycle. Typically, this would have occurred before the peak of the funds rate. This time, it is happening late, partly because the market is now worried about the supply wall coming from an increase in the fiscal deficit, and there is little chance of change on this front with a presidential election a year from now. . ,

The other big mover the Fed may comment on is the dramatic decline in cash flowing back to the Fed on the overnight repo facility. It has fallen from US$1.5trn to US$1.2trn since the last FOMC meeting and a full US$1trn decline in the last six months. Bank (excess) reserves are less affected by the ongoing quantitative tightening and remain comfortable in the US$3.3 trillion region. The fact that the bulk of the liquidity reduction is coming through lower overnight reverse repo balances would be considered a positive from the Fed’s perspective – a facility that is doing its job.

Long dollar position appears to be strengthening

The tight US financial conditions described above include continued dollar strength. At a time of high US yields, overnight rates at 5.30%, geopolitical threats and steady growth elsewhere in the world, investors have no reason to abandon long dollar positions.

Unless the Fed takes some language from the ECB’s book that rates are at restrictive enough levels to get the job done – i.e. the Fed abandons its dovish bias – we’d say the dollar is largely holding on to its recent gains. This was despite November and December being seasonally weak months for the dollar.

In the coming months, we believe that the evolution in the US yield curve will once again be important for the dollar’s trend. For example, are we seeing a continued steepening of the yield curve as investors demand higher term premiums to cover US treasury risk? Here, financial conditions will tighten further and the risk-averse environment will likely keep the dollar bid up. Or do we finally see some steepening of the curve as the short-end finally comes down — was the US activity data finally overblown? This would indicate a more benign environment and would be broadly negative for the dollar.

At the moment, there is not enough evidence to bear the dollar lower – especially with the ECB giving a more concrete dovish pause – and we see no current reason to change our year-end EUR/USD forecast of 1.06.

Download article as PDF

Source: think.ing.com