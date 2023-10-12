Federal Reserve officials were cautious in September

Federal Reserve policymakers had expected a small rate increase at their September meeting, according to newly released minutes of the meeting. But they were also determined to proceed cautiously, wary that they might overdo it and put too much pressure on the economy.

Officials left interest rates unchanged at the September 19-20 meeting and have raised interest rates sharply from March 2022 onwards. Rates are now set at 5.25 to 5.5 percent, up from almost zero 19 months ago.

Even though policymakers left borrowing costs steady last month, they estimated they might need to make another rate change in 2023. They also predicted they would leave interest rates at high levels for a long time, lowering them slightly next year. As higher Fed rates make it more expensive to borrow to buy a home or expand a business, those higher costs would be expected to gradually cool the economy, prompting central bankers to curb demand and get inflation under control. will gain help in.

Yet Fed officials have become more wary that they may overdo it in their drive to slow economic growth. Inflation has begun to subside, and central bankers do not want to throttle the economy so aggressively that they cause a spike in unemployment or a meltdown in financial markets.

According to the minutes released Wednesday, “Participants generally noted that it was important to balance the risk of excessive tightening against the risk of insufficient tightening.”

The economy has so far proven very resilient to higher interest rates. Even as Fed officials raised their policy rates to their highest level in 22 years, consumers have continued to spend and businesses have kept up hiring. The September jobs report showed employers added more new workers last month than economists expected.

That staying power has given policymakers and Wall Street alike hope that the Fed might be able to do what is often called a soft landing, gradually cooling the economy and reviving growth. Without slowing down, inflation could be ramped up and unemployment could rise substantially.

But soft landings are historically rare, and officials remain cautious about the risks of the approach. The minutes show that Fed officials identified the autoworkers’ strike as a new risk facing the economy, which is likely to both raise inflation and slow growth. He saw rising gas prices as something that could make inflation harder to get under control. At the same time, he pointed out that a slowdown in China could slow global growth, and noted that stress in the banking sector could also pose a drag on the economy.

There is also a possibility that the economy will not slow down enough for inflation to subside completely.

As of the September meeting, a “majority” of Fed officials thought another rate move would be needed, while “some” thought there would be no need to raise rates again.

Since that meeting, long-term interest rates have increased significantly in the markets. This has left investors skeptical that authorities will actually take final action.

Fed policymakers themselves have indicated they may not need to raise rates further, as higher borrowing costs in the markets will help slow the economy.

Fed Governor Christopher J. Waller, who often favors higher rates, said at an event on Wednesday that officials were in a position to “watch and see” what happened, and that they would keep a “very close eye” on the move and “how.” “These higher rates depend on what we’re going to do with policy in the coming months.”

