Federal Reserve minutes: Officials see inflation slowing but will monitor data to ensure progress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials concluded earlier this month that inflation is continuing to fall and agreed to closely monitor incoming data to make sure inflation is continuing to fall, according to minutes of their meeting released Tuesday. It was predicted that the pace of price rise would remain slow towards their 2% target. ,

As a result, policymakers decided to leave their key benchmark rate unchanged, but kept it higher for an extended period. Speaking at a news conference after the meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell left the door open to another rate hike, although most economists say they think the central bank is done raising rates.

Officials agreed in October–November. 1 said at the meeting that they would raise their key rate again if incoming economic data indicated that progress toward the 2% target was “insufficient”. This suggests that inflation will need to shift into higher gear for the Fed to raise rates again.

The central bank’s decision to keep its key short-term rate unchanged for the second consecutive meeting marks the longest pause in its rate-hike campaign since it began raising rates in March 2022. The Fed has raised its benchmark rate 11 times since then from near zero to about 5.4%, the most in 22 years.

Minutes released Tuesday show Fed policymakers expect upcoming data to confirm that inflation is moving back toward its target level. Signs that price pressures are easing have Wall Street investors thinking the Fed could start cutting its key rates by May, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Fed officials expected future economic data “to help make clear” the extent to which inflation was falling, “demand was slowing” and “labor markets were reaching a better balance between demand and supply, ” the minutes stated.

Nevertheless, policymakers “stressed that they will need to see more data indicating that inflationary pressures are easing” to ensure that inflation is moving back toward its 2% target. Is.

Chairman Jerome Powell expressed some optimism at a news conference after the November 1 meeting. He said that “we are making progress” toward curbing inflation, although he acknowledged that such progress would be “lumpy and bumpy.”

Inflation has fallen from a high of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.2% last month. The October report also showed that core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy categories, eased from September to October and suggested that inflation continued to decline.

Source: apnews.com