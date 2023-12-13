Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at 22-year high, hints at three cuts next year

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate in the range of 5.25%-5.50%, the highest in 22 years, but signaled that it may cut interest rates by a total of 75 basis points, or 0.75%, in the coming year. Can. ,

In September, Fed forecasts suggested the central bank would cut interest rates by 0.50%. The Fed increased rates by 25 basis points from last year, indicating the central bank now expects to cut interest rates three times in 2024.

The projections come as the central bank now expects inflation to fall to 2.4% next year – down from a 2.5% forecast in September – and to fall to 2.2% by 2025.

The language in Wednesday’s policy statement was changed, leaving room for a rate increase.

The statement said, “In determining the extent to which any additional policy tightening may be appropriate … the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the impact of monetary policy gaps on economic activity and inflation, And will take into account the economic and “Financial Development.”

Earlier statements did not include “none” before mention of additional rate hikes, suggesting that the central bank is now biased towards further interest rate hikes. This policy meeting is the third consecutive meeting in which the central bank has kept the rates at the current level.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell answers a question at a press conference after the closed two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee in Washington, U.S., on November 1, 2023. Reuters/Kevin Lamarck (Kevin Lamarck/Reuters)

While acknowledging progress in inflation, officials changed long-standing language in the statement, saying inflation “has moderated over the past year, but remains elevated.” Previously, the central bank had simply described inflation as “increased”.

Officials also acknowledged in their statement a slowdown in the economy after a rapid pace of more than 5% in the third quarter. The Fed sees the economy growing 1.4% next year, one-tenth less than the 1.5% it forecast in September.

Fed officials still see the unemployment rate rising to 4.1% next year.

Inflation, which the Fed is trying to reduce, has been falling closer to the central bank’s 2% target.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure – the core personal consumption expenditure index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices – rose to 3.5% for the month of October, up from 3.7% in September and 4.3% in June. The headline consumer price index showed inflation rose 4% in November, the same as in October.

The decision was unanimous.

